Kiren Rijiju Calls India's Performance At Tokyo Olympics 'a New Era For Indian Sports'

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the performance of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 calling it a 'new era' for Indian sports. Speaking to Republic TV, the former Sports Minister revealed that India's performance at Tokyo was its best ever, and the nation had seen the maximum participation by Indians across sporting events. This was also the first time that India had won medals in as many as 6 disciples from hockey to wrestling, to boxing to javelin throw.

Kiren Rijiju told Republic TV, "Tokyo Olympics has proven to be a new era for Indian sports. It is where we have performed our best ever in Olympics. It is where we have won our first ever Gold medal in the track and field and we have won a maximum number of medals in maximum fields. Tokyo Olympics is also where the maximum number of Indians had participated and reached maximum levels. We have won 7 medals in 6 disciplines. Never before has India participated in so many different sporting events in the Olympics and won."

Talking about the way ahead for India, Rijiju said that India should now strive to enter the top 10 in the 2024 Los Angeles Olympics. "Tokyo Olympics is the defining moment for India's great journey towards becoming a sporting nation. We have to set a target for 2024 Los Angeles Olympics for India to be in the top 10. Honorable PM is himself involved in formulating policies for the welfare of sports, we are on the right track and everybody is celebrating, cutting across regions, political parties, religion, language. Sports is something that unites the country", he added.

India performs best ever at Tokyo Olympics

Apart from javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India has also got 2 silver and 4 bronze medals across 6 categories. The silver medals are won by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu in Wrestling (57 KG) and Weight Lifting (49 Kg Women) respectively. On the other hand, the bronze medals were won by PV Sindhu in Women’s Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welterweight Boxing, and Bajarang Punia in Wrestling (65 Kg). The Indian men's team also won a bronze in Hockey. With this, the total medal count of India stands at 7. Earlier in the 2012 London Games, 6 medals were won by India; in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 3 medals were won by India, and in the 2004 Athens Olympics, only 1 medal was won by India.