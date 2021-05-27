Kiren Rijiju Confirms Maharashtra Will Get 36 Khelo India Centres Costing ₹100,000 Each

The Sports Ministry of India recently took a major step towards nurturing the young athletes of the country at the grassroots level with its latest initiative of opening various sports centres across different states. According to a report by PTI, new Khelo India centres were recently launched by the Sports Ministry in partnership with state governments to ensure the availability of grassroots-level infrastructure across the country. Khelo India is an initiative started in 2016-17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All you need to know about Khelo India centres initiative

As per the report, the centres will be set up in Maharashtra, Mizoram, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur with each centre being assigned one sports discipline. The Sports Ministry has decided to set up 143 Khelo India centres across seven states with a total budget of INR 14.30 crore. While 217 such centres are already in place across several states, the ministry had decided to open two centres each in every district of the North-East, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Ladakh.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on the latest Khelo India initiative

Speaking about about the initiative, Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju said in an official statement - "It is our endeavour to make India one among the top 10 countries in the 2028 Olympics. To fulfil this goal we need to identify and nurture a large number of talented sportspersons from an early age,". He further said that "With the availability of good coaches and equipment at the district level Khelo India centers, I am confident that we will be able to find the right children for the right sport and at the right time."

Here's a look at statewise Khelo India centres

The Narendra Modi-led central government has sanctioned 36 Khelo India centres in 30 districts with a budget estimate of INR 3.60 crore for the Maharashtra government.

Mizoram has been given 2 Khelo India centres in Kolasib district with a budget estimate of INR 20 lakh.

Arunachal Pradesh will have 52 Khelo India centres in 26 districts with a budget estimate of INR 4.12 crore.

Madhya Pradesh will have 4 Khelo India centres with a budget estimate of INR 40 lakh.

Karnataka has been allotted 31 Khelo India centres with a budget estimate of INR 3.10 crore.

Manipur will have 16 Khelo India centres with a budget estimate of INR 1.60 crore.

Goa to have 2 Khelo India centres with a budget estimate of INR 20 lakh.

