Kiren Rijiju Congratulates Dutee Chand And Maana Patel On Qualifying For Tokyo Olympics

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Friday took to Twitter and congratulated India’s sprint queen Dutee Chand and backstroke swimmer Maana Patel for securing direct entry to represent India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021 that were postponed for a year due to rise in COVID-19 cases and restrictions on international travel.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Youth Affairs minister, congratulated Chand, who qualified through her world ranking in both 100 meter and 200 meter category. The Union minister in his tweet further stated that he is confident that our athletes will give their best at Tokyo 2020. Last week, the sprint queen made a national record in the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 with a timing of 11.17 seconds in women's 100m event.

I congratulate @DuteeChand on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics through her world ranking in both the 100m and 200m. I'm confident our athletes will give their best at #Tokyo2020 Let's #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/F7eCHQP2e8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021

Rijiju also congratulated Patel, who qualified through Universality quota and will take part in the 100m backstroke, becoming the first female and third Indian swimmer to do so.

Backstroke swimmer Maana Patel has become the 1st female and 3rd Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020. I congratulate Maana, who qualified through Universality Quota. Well done!! pic.twitter.com/LBHup0F7RK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021

Kiren Rijiju lauds Indian Athletes who will head to Tokyo

After Prime Minister Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” where he praised the athletes heading for Olympics this month, Rijiju appreciated the PM’s statement and said that he is confident about India doing better this time due to world class standards and ability of the participants to compete with the best in the world. He praised PM Modi for personally supporting and encouraging the players.

Other Developments in the rundown to Tokyo Olympic qualifications

Till now, more than 100 Indian Athletes have qualified for Olympics 2021 that are slated to begin on July 23. Many players from sports ranging from Archery, boxing, athletics, wrestling and badminton among others have already been taken onboard. Sports personalities like Sania Mirza and Mary Kom have also qualified for their respective events.

A major drawback for India happened last week when Indian sprinter Hima Das a.k.a India’s Dhing Express failed to make through the qualifications due to a hamstrung injury during the 100m heats at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

Qualifications for other games is also under process and more players are likely to join the battalion as the countdown for the Olympic begins.