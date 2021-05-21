Kiren Rijiju Grants ₹2 Lakh Aid For Widow Ex-Arjuna Awardee As Husband Loses Covid Fight

Former Indian kabaddi player V Tejaswini Bai has received major financial assistance from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS). The Kiren Rijiju-led body has approved a INR 200,000 aid for Tejaswini Bai, who a member of the Women’s kabaddi team that won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games respectively. The aid comes in after her family's battle with coronavirus.

Kabaddi news: V Tejaswini Bai receives INR 200,000 aid under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund

Arjuna awardee V Tejaswini Bai has received an amount of INR 200,000 from the Kiren Rijiju-led Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) on Friday. The financial assistance has been approved from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for sportspersons, under the ongoing joint initiative from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the MYAS to support ex-international athletes and coaches amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tejaswini and her husband contracted the virus on May 1, and while the 2-time Asian Games gold medallist is on the road to recovery, her husband succumbed to the deadly virus on May 11.

Tejaswini's husband was just 30 and the Arjuna Awardee mentioned that it was the stress that eventually led to his passing. The Karnataka kabaddi star said, "He was just 30 but he was panicking a lot after the death of his father. It was the fear and stress that took his life". She mentioned that receiving financial aid wasn't expected, but thanked the Sports Ministry, SAI and IOA for their prompt action in getting her family the aid. Tejaswini mentioned, "This is the first time that we have been given such support. Many people like us have financial problems and if we get the proper help, it feels good".

The former Indian kabaddi star informed that she came to know about the initiative from the Karnataka Sports committee member and former Arjuna Awardee Honnaappa Gowda and now wants to invest the money to safeguard the future of her child. She added, “I have to take care of my 5 months old baby and also invest in her future from this money. I am the only parent now and will have to do something for my child".

V Tejaswini Bai became captain of the Indian kabaddi Team in 2010 and won the Arjuna Award in 2011. She had represented India at the national level and was a member of the women’s kabaddi team that won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games respectively. The former kabaddi star now works as an office superintendent at South Central Railway after retirement from the sport.

