Kiren Rijiju Joins 18 States,UTs To Discuss Plan To Restart Sporting Activities Post-COVID

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed hope for a viable solution to resume sporting activities in the country after joining with his state counterparts and secretaries of 18 states and union territories in a video conference on Tuesday. The leader will again join them on Wednesday to complete the two-day meet.

"We had a very good video conference with sports ministers of 18 states and union territories. We will have another conference tomorrow. It has been an enriching conference," said Kiren Rijiju in a video statement shared by the Ministry.

He added, "The Ministers and officers briefed me about their preparations for post-Covid times— of ways to start sporting events and training for athletes. States are doing a very good job and the Ministry is closely coordinating with them. I am sure we will come out with a roadmap for the way forward, at the end of the conference."

Rijiju further said that some ministers and officers gave valuable suggestions on ways and means to open and function various sports stadiums and infrastructure and resume sporting activities in the country. "I am hopeful that some concrete solutions will emerge after the two days conference," the minister said.

On the first day, representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, participated. The other States/UTs will be at the conference on July 15.

The states and UTs shared the roadmap forward for resumption of sports post-pandemic as well as of engaging more volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) to promote various schemes at the State-level.

