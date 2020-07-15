Kiren Rijiju Plans To Mobilise 1 Crore Volunteers From Sports Depts To Fight Covid-19

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has called sports departments from all states and union territories to mobilise volunteers as part of the Ministry’s flagship schemes 'Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan' and 'National Service Scheme' as well as from Bharat Scouts and Guides to intensify India’s fight against COVID-19.

The minister claimed that more than 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS were engaged as frontline COVID warriors as they created awareness, made and distributed masks, and assisted citizens during the pandemic. He said their active contribution has been richly lauded by representatives of all states during the conference, and it has been jointly decided by the centre and all states that we will massively scale up the number of volunteers in the coming months.

"We have set a target of mobilising 1 crore plus volunteers under the Youth Ministry schemes. The volunteers will not only continue their fight against COVID-19 but will also help citizens gain benefit from PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our volunteers will create awareness about the provisions under Atmanirbhar Bharat that have been earmarked for the poor. Access to the information will help many families survive with dignity in these trying times," Kiren Rijiju said during a two-day video conference with all states and UTs to create a collaborative roadmap for sports and youth affairs-related issues.

Resuming sporting activities

The sports minister urged all states to continue with Fit India activities online during COVID and include common people in fitness-related activities. "There are a lot of parameters for a school to qualify as a Fit India school, but primary among them is the inclusion of mandatory fitness activities in the daily curriculum. Everyday fitness can help school-going children to build up their immunity in a big way,” he said.

Rijiju maintained that states will have to independently decide when they can start sports activities and training. Although he urged them to start some kind of sporting activities after 2 or 3 months, depending on the situation.

"We can start sporting events in a limited manner and for non-contact sports. There are some states that have opened up their sporting facilities and started some sports training. As the situation improves, we must attempt to bring on-field sport back," he said this while reviewing the possibility of resumption of sporting activities in the states.

Delhi, Sikkim, Lakshwadeep, Chandigarh, Goa have already resumed sporting activities with non-contact sports like table tennis, badminton, archery, shot put, javelin throw, among others. Nagaland is drawing up plans to start district-level tournaments in football and indigenous games, Jharkhand plans to start sports in September, while Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Mizoram are putting an SOP in place to resume sports.

