Kiren Rijiju Says 'very Satisfying' To See Completion Of New Sports Projects In Ladakh

Former Union Sports Minister and incumbent Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter on Sunday to share a glimpse of newly developed sports projects in Ladakh. In a tweet, Rijiju shared pictures of the completion of the development of a synthetic track and a stadium in Ladakh. Union Min Rijiju also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, under whom the development of the project was made successful within two years, despite the COVID pandemic wreaking havoc worldwide.

The project was launched in 2020 in the Union territory and its development has been completed in 2022. While stating that PM Modi gave a clear direction to complete the development of all projects on time, the Union Law Minister asserted that it is very satisfying to see the completion of development projects, withstanding all the troubles caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Rijiju further stated that the sports projects were built under the Central government’s 'Khelo India' programme.

“Very satisfying to see the completion of sports projects in Ladakh in less than two years despite the pandemic! Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji gave a clear direction to execute all the projects on time,” Kiren Rijiju wrote in a tweet.

Very satisfying to see the completion of Sports projects in Ladakh in less than 2 years despite the pendemic! Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji gave a clear direction to execute all the projects on time. These are funded under Khelo India scheme. https://t.co/3Ew04q9MlN pic.twitter.com/VAJd78lHGv — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 16, 2022

'Projects developed to fulfil ambitions of people of Ladakh': Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju during his tenure as the Union Sports Minister had laid the foundation stone for the development of these projects on 14 September 2020. In an earlier tweet, he had mentioned that he had laid the foundation stone for the development of the synthetic Track & AstroTurf for Football and Gymnasium Hall at NDS Stadium in Leh.

“Great day for sports in Ladakh! Laid foundation stone for Synthetic Track & AstroTurf for Football and Gymnasium Hall at NDS Stadium in Leh. Within a short time, these projects are initiated to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Ladakh & the commitment of PM Narendra Modi Ji, (sic)” he had written in an earlier tweet.

The development comes a month after the central government launched the safe tap water connection in one of the remotest villages in Leh. Umla became the 12th village in Leh to get a safe tap water connection, even in sub-zero conditions. The Union government had launched several development projects to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Ladhak.

(Image: Twitter/PTI)