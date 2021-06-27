Kiren Rijiju Urges People To Support Olympic-bound Athletes: 'We're Going To Tokyo To Win'

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the Indian Olympic contingent is heading to Tokyo to win, not just for token presence. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" lauded the athletes and he urged the entire country to get behind all athletes who will head to Tokyo to bring back laurels.

Tokyo Olympics is slated to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 110 athletes from India have qualified for the Games and the final number is expected to be between 120 to 130.

Rijiju said, "It was very heartwarming listening to the Prime minister's Mann Ki Baat today because for the first time India has a Prime Minister who is personally and keenly supporting and encouraging the players. He has looked after every detail about the well-being of the athletes. I am very proud as a Sports Minister of India that we have such a Prime Minister who is leading from the front and I am also very confident that India will do better in this Tokyo Olympics because our standards are world-class, our athletes are able to participate and compete with the best in the world."

"We are going to Tokyo Olympics, not for token presence but we are going there to win. Medals is a very tricky situation in the Olympics you can't really predict when you have the best of the athletes from all over the world to come together and complete, but I am definitely and confidently saying that India is very much there to compete and to win, we have the potential to win the medals, that is the level of standards in Indian sports now. We are very confident that we should be able to give best ever Olympics performance in Tokyo Olympics," he added.

PM Sends Words Of Encouragement To Athletes

PM Modi on Sunday sent a word of encouragement to Tokyo-bound athletes ahead of the much-awaited Olympics. PM Modi said that the people of the country must support all athletes who are going to Tokyo to represent India. PM Modi further acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the athletes and urged fellow countrymen to take inspiration from them, saying "Many come from small towns and cities to compete for India at the highest level".

(With ANI Inputs)