Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Olympian Mirabai Chanu With 'pizza Party', Anurag Thakur Joins

Union Minister of Law and Justice of India, Kiren Rijiju and Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur welcomed back weightlifter Mirabai Chanu by offering her pizza. The former sports minister while sharing pictures alongside the silver medal-winning Olympian, stated that the weightlifter now has ‘freedom to fully enjoy pizza’. Both the minister and the Olympian were seen sharing a pizza. The tweet from Rijiju came after Mirabai Chanu was gifted free pizza for life by Domino's India following her silver medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Union Minister shares pizza with Mirabai Chanu

Sharing a series of pictures of both Rijiju and the weightlifter sharing a meal, the minister said that Chanu was withholding her desire to eat pizza for the Olympics. “She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics! Now, Mirabai Chanu has the freedom to fully enjoy pizza till she starts her training for the next Championship,” the minister tweeted. In another picture, Rijiju was also seen holding Chanu’s silver Olympic medal. Rijiju during the meeting asserted that Chanu has made India proud with her victory.

Welcome home @mirabai_chanu 🙏

In Olympics, athletes play for the country's honour. She has made India proud. Attended reception function with @ianuragthakur Ji, @sarbanandsonwal Ji, @kishanreddybjp Ji, @NisithPramanik Ji & officials of Sports Ministry and SAI to honour Mirabai. pic.twitter.com/8Gzl5ScyhN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2021

Domino's India offers Chanu with free pizzas for life

After winning her historic medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu revealed that she wanted to eat pizza and ice cream more than anything. The weightlifter said that she hadn’t had her favourite foods for months and will soon eat them. “I will eat pizza and ice cream. I haven’t eaten it for a while,” said Mirabai after winning her Olympic medal.

Following her comment, food chain restaurant Domino's India decided to show their gratitude to the Olympic medal winner and offered Chanu free pizzas for life. “We are elated that we could share this wonderful moment with Mirabai Chanu’s loved ones. She brought a smile to a billion+ faces, our Domino’s Imphal Team brought a small token of appreciation to celebrate the success with her family,” Dominos India wrote on Twitter.

Apart from the offer, the pizza company also treated the Manipur athlete and her family at Imphal, Manipur with delicious pizza. Mirabai Chanu thanked Domino's for their gesture and said that she and her family appreciate the gesture. “Thank you @dominos_india for sending some great tasting pizzas & celebrating with us. My family and I appreciate the gesture from Domino’s Pizzas. I look forward to our friendship," Chanu wrote on Twitter.

