Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda win silver medal each in men's and women's 800m race

Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men's and women's 800m race respectively on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.

Kumar's earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equaled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.