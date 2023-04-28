Know All About Achievements Of Protesting Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh And Sakshi Malik

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik along with other wrestlers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and have demanded strict action against him. The wrestlers have alleged the WFI chief under the allegations of sexual harassment and have also filed a written complaint for the same in the Connaught Place police station in New Delhi.

The wrestlers who have proven India's mettle on the world stages and have also made our country proud protesting and fighting for their rights will not be a scene that an Indian would like to see. Despite all the chaos, a look at the key achievements of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik.

All the achievements you need to know about the protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik

Vinesh Phogat: Vinesh Phogat belongs to the family of the 'Phogat' sisters in which her sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat have made the country proud on the international stage. Vinesh first came into the limelight when she featured for India in the 2013 Asian Championships and won a bronze. The young Indian wrestler is a two-time Commonwealth gold medalist and also has a bronze medal at the World Championships. Phogat has represented India in the Olympic games twice but still has to win a medal.

Bajrang Punia: Jhajjar-born Bajrang Punia made the whole country proud by winning the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but other than the big milestone he also has a lot of other achievements. Punia is a two-time Asian and Commonwealth Games medalist and he has also won seven medals at the Asian Championships. Apart from this, he has also been a three-time world championship medalist.

Sakshi Malik: Sakshi Malik grabbed headlines when she won the first medal for India at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Jhajjar-born Indian wrestler's first medal at the senior level was in the year 2013 when she won a bronze in the Commonwealth Championships followed by a silver in the next year's Glasgow Commonwealth Games and also in the 2018 edition of the tournament in Gold Coast. Malik recently won gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.