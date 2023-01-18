Know All About 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' That PM Modi Inaugurated Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' being held in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. After inaugurating the event, the Prime Minister said that this will give an opportunity for the local sportspersons to fly. The Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is organised by Basti MP Harish Dwivedi every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also credited the MP's who are organising such competitions in their constituencies. "All MPs are trying their best to make the future of the sports generations better. For all sportspersons, sports practice is a 'penance'. About 200 MPs have organised MP games in their respective places. In which thousands of youth have participated. Those who perform well in Sansad Khel Mahakumbh are being selected for further training at the training centre of Sports Authority of India", PM said.

"Under the Khelo India campaign, the government is giving financial help to the players. Players going to Olympics are getting help from TOPS, which is helping around 500 players.Today, infrastructure related to sports is being prepared in many districts including Basti.Stadiums are being built, coaches are being arranged. More than 1000 Khelo India district centres are being set up across the country.Out of these, 750 centres have been completed", PM Modi added.

What is 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' ?

'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' is being organised by Basti MP Harish Dwivedi in two phases.The first phase of this competition was organised from 10 December, 2022 to 16 December, 2022. The second phase will go on till 28 January, 2023. The main motive for organising this competition is to find out and encourage local talents.

The participants can take part in Wrestling, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Basketball, Football, Hockey, Volleyball, Handball, Chess, Carrom, Badminton, Table Tennis in the. Also there are a lot of indoor and outdoor games as well for the participants to participate.

Today India is moving ahead in the sports sector and also as the time is passing India's performance at world level is improving. Government has also come up with ideas like Khelo India Youth Games which is conducted every year and is also finding new talents every year.