Kodai Senga, Mets play spoiler in 11-1 rout of Diamondbacks

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (AP)
Kodai Senga struck out 10 over six scoreless innings, Jeff McNeil and Jonathan Araúz homered, and the New York Mets continued playing the spoiler with an 11-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The Diamondbacks dropped the final three games of a four-game series against the Mets to fall into a tie for the third NL wild-card spot with the Cincinnati Reds (76-72) and San Francisco Giants. The Reds, who visit New York for a weekend series, have the tiebreaker over Arizona by virtue of winning the season series 4-3.
The Reds fell to the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Thursday. The Giants’ (75-71) game against the Colorado Rockies was postponed because of weather.
The Diamondbacks overcame an eighth-inning deficit to earn a 4-3 win Monday before the Mets won the next three by a combined 25-6. Arizona’s top two starters, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, gave up 14 runs (13 earned) over 10 innings in the final two games of the series.
Kelly (11-7) allowed seven runs and struck out seven in five innings on Thursday.
Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run double in the third for the Mets. Pete Alonso hit an RBI double and DJ Stewart hit a two-run single before McNeil capped the five-run fifth with his second homer of the series, a two-run shot to right.
Francisco Alvarez had an RBI double in the seventh. Arizona backup catcher Seby Zavala got the final two outs of the eighth after Araúz hit a three-run pinch-hit homer.
Senga (11-7) gave up two hits and walked two. He retired 13 straight following Tommy Pham’s two-out single in the first and wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth by getting Christian Walker to fly out to center.
The 30-year-old has a 2.95 ERA. Only four rookies in Mets history — Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, Jon Matlack and Dwight Gooden — have qualified for the ERA title and posted a sub-3.00 ERA.
