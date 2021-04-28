KOS Vs MNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Men’s Euro Handball Qualifiers Preview

Kosovo (KOS) will lock horns with Montenegro (MNG) in the upcoming qualifiers of the ongoing Men’s Euro Handball on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Youth and Sports Center in Pristina. Here is our KOS vs MNG Dream11 prediction, top picks, and KOS vs MNG Dream11 team.

table: KOS vs MNG game preview

Kosovo are currently at the third spot of the Men’s Euro Handball qualification table eight with three points. Drilon Tahirukaj and the team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing two (one draw). Montenegro, on the other hand, are in the last spot of the table with only two points and with an almost similar win-loss record as Kosovo (1W-2L-0D).

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, Kosovo are expected to get tough competition from Montenegro. Kosovo will have high expectations from Valon Dedaj, Drilon Tahirukaj and Liridon Zena, while Montenegro will depend on Nebojša SimiÄ‡, Vasko ŠevaljeviÄ‡, and Stevan VujoviÄ‡ to come out on top and move to the next stage of the tournament.

Squads to make KOS vs MNG Dream11 team

Kosovo: Drenit Tahirukaj, Luigj Quni, Lulzim Shabani, Liridon Zena, Armend Alaj, Jon Muqolli, Kastriot Jupa, Rron Ramadani, Deniz Terziqi, Bujar Ramosaj, Drilon Tahirukaj, Egzon Gjuka, Valon Dedaj, Bashkim Gashi, Leonard Gegaj, Enis Kabashi

Montenegro: Vladan Lipovina, Miloš BoÅ¾oviÄ‡, Arsenije Dragasevic, Stefan ÄŒavor, Milos Vujovic, Mirko RadoviÄ‡, Aleksandar BakiÄ‡, Nebojša SimiÄ‡, Branko VujoviÄ‡, Radojica Cepic, Nemanja GrboviÄ‡, Nebojša SimoviÄ‡, Marko Lasica, Aleksandar GlendÅ¾a, Vuk LazoviÄ‡, Stevan VujoviÄ‡, Risto Vujacic, Vasko ŠevaljeviÄ‡, Filip Vujovic, Jagos Braunovic, Vasilje Kaludjerovic, Filip VujoviÄ‡, Goran Andjelic

KOS vs MNG Top Picks

Kosovo: Valon Dedaj, Drilon Tahirukaj, Liridon Zena

Montenegro: Nebojša SimiÄ‡, Vasko ŠevaljeviÄ‡, Stevan VujoviÄ‡

KOS vs MNG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Nebojša SimiÄ‡

Defenders: Valon Dedaj, Vasko ŠevaljeviÄ‡, Miloš BoÅ¾oviÄ‡

Forwards: Drilon Tahirukaj, Stevan VujoviÄ‡, Lulzim Shabani

KOS vs MNG Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Kosovo will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above KOS vs MNG playing 11, KOS vs MNG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KOS vs MNG live and KOS vs MNG game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Kosovo Handball Federation/ Twitter