KTW Vs NCD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Korean Baseball League Live

KT Wiz will go up against NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball League on May 14, 2020. The match will be played at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday and will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, the KTW vs NCD Dream11 top picks and KTW vs NCD Dream11 team.
KT 4-5 NC (20.5.13, 창원NC파크)— NC 다이노스 (@NCdinos_fan) May 13, 2020
✔승리 : 임창민
✔결승타 : 강진성 (10회 2사 만루서 중전 안타)
➕ 강진성 끝내기 안타 - 시즌 2, 통산 1129, 개인 첫 번째
➕ 대타 끝내기 안타 - 시즌 1, 통산 77번째#ncdinos #KTvsNC #STRONGER_TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/bSa5VB5Vhh
Song Min-seop, Yoo Han-joon, Jo Yong-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Kang Baek-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Mel Rojas Jr, Hwang Jae-gyun, Kang Min-gook, Kim Byung-hee, Kim Sung-hoon, Moon Sang-cheol, Oh Tae-gon, Park Seung-wook, Sim Woo-jun, Park Kyung-soo, Bae Je-seong, William Cuevas, Odrisamer Despaigne, Ha Joon-ho, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ju Kwon, Jung Sung-gon, Kim Min-soo, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min, Lee Sang-hwa, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sun-woo, Son Dong-hyun, Hur Do-hwan, Kang Hyeon-woo, Jang Sung-woo, Lee Joon-soo, Ahn Seung-han
Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-joon, Yang Eui-j
Date - Thursday, May 14, 2020
Game timing - 3:00 pm IST
Venue - Jamsil Baseball Stadium
Here are the KTW vs NCD Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Outfielders: Yoo Han-joon, Kang baek-ho, Park Min-woo, L Won-jae (C)
Infielders: Mel Rojas Jr., L Won-jae, Ju Kwon (VC),
Pitcher: Lee Jae-hak
Catcher: Sim Woo-jun
NC Dinos start as favourites against KT Wiz in the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday.
