KTW Vs NCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Kt Wiz will take on Nc Dinos in the Korean Baseball League 2020 on May 12, 2020. The match will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, the KTW vs NCD Dream11 top picks and KTW vs NCD Dream11 team.

KTW vs NCD Dream11 team

KTW vs NCD Dream11 top picks

Sim Woo-jun (Captain) Jang Sung-woo (Vice-captain) Lee Myung-gi Sr Kim Sung-wook

KTW vs NCD Dream11 team: Kt Wiz full squad

Song Min-seop, Yoo Han-joon, Jo Yong-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Kang Baek-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Mel Rojas Jr, Hwang Jae-gyun, Kang Min-gook, Kim Byung-hee, Kim Sung-hoon, Moon Sang-cheol, Oh Tae-gon, Park Seung-wook, Sim Woo-jun, Park Kyung-soo, Bae Je-seong, William Cuevas, Odrisamer Despaigne, Ha Joon-ho, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ju Kwon, Jung Sung-gon, Kim Min-soo, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min, Lee Sang-hwa, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sun-woo, Son Dong-hyun, Hur Do-hwan, Kang Hyeon-woo, Jang Sung-woo, Lee Joon-soo, Ahn Seung-han

KTW vs NCD Dream11 team: Nc Dinos full squad

Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-joon, Yang Eui-j

KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction

Our KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction is that Nc Dinos will win this game.

Note: The KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, KTW vs NCD Dream11 top picks and KTW vs NCD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.