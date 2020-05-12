KTW Vs NCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Kt Wiz will take on Nc Dinos in the Korean Baseball League 2020 on May 12, 2020. The match will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, the KTW vs NCD Dream11 top picks and KTW vs NCD Dream11 team.
Also Read | Premier League Clubs Could Lose £1.5bn In TV Money As Broadcasters Struggle Amid Pandemic
Also Read | Sergio Ramos Rallies For Importance Of Football's Return For Economic, Mental Well-being
Also Read | Emmanuel Adebayor’s Regal Car Collection Ft £360,000 Rolls-Royce, Futuristic Can-Am Spyder
Song Min-seop, Yoo Han-joon, Jo Yong-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Kang Baek-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Mel Rojas Jr, Hwang Jae-gyun, Kang Min-gook, Kim Byung-hee, Kim Sung-hoon, Moon Sang-cheol, Oh Tae-gon, Park Seung-wook, Sim Woo-jun, Park Kyung-soo, Bae Je-seong, William Cuevas, Odrisamer Despaigne, Ha Joon-ho, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ju Kwon, Jung Sung-gon, Kim Min-soo, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min, Lee Sang-hwa, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sun-woo, Son Dong-hyun, Hur Do-hwan, Kang Hyeon-woo, Jang Sung-woo, Lee Joon-soo, Ahn Seung-han
Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-joon, Yang Eui-j
Also Read | Manchester United's Harry Maguire Names Most 'talented' Teammate He's Ever Played With
Our KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction is that Nc Dinos will win this game.