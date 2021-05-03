Kwity Paye Story: Colts Draft Pick Honours His Mother For The Sacrifices She Made

Kwity Paye is an American football player who was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League (NFL). Paye is of Liberian heritage and was born in a refugee camp in Guinea during the aftermath of the First Liberian Civil War before emigrating to the United States as a baby. His mother, Agnes, endured severe struggles during the civil war to keep Paye and his brother safe, and that is the major reason why Paye achieved such heights of success today. Here is the Kwity Paye story and his mother's vital role in his successes.

Kwity Paye story: Kwity Paye mother struggles

Kwity Paye was just nine months old when Agnes left Guinea behind but Agnes' journey of fleeing goes more than a year back. Paye was not alive the day his mother escaped the Sierra Leone refugee camp with his dad and older brother. He was born more than a year later, in another refugee camp, in Guinea.

The most horrific incident that Agnes faced was when she saw a soldier shoot a man. Agnes was not aware of who the man was but he was one of the 250,000 people that were killed in the civil war that lasted for 14 years between 1989 and 2003. Speaking of the memories, Agnes said, "Neighbor turned against neighbour. Family turned against family. We had to leave our peaceful home. Our lovely home."

Although Paye's life began in a refugee camp, Providence was the only city he knew. However, even in Providence Agnes and Paye's lives were far from easy. Because Agnes and Paye were of African descent, people made fun of them by passing racist remarks. Paye remembers the time when someone told him, "They would make fun of us. Say, 'You're an African booty scratcher. I was, like, 'What do they even mean?"

And if people thought that was the end of Kwity Paye mother's sacrifice it was far from it. Paye was keen on going to Bishop Hendricken, a top school for football, but Agnes did not have the money to pay for college. In order to fund his education, she took on multiple jobs at a time. She began at 7:00 AM for a shift at one nursing home, got out at 3:00 PM before beginning a second shift at 3:15 PM. She also missed the scores of his games, just so Paye could play those games at school.

Kwity Paye story: Kwity Paye Colts journey

Considering all of Paye's mother's sacrifices, Paye knew he could not have any excuses to fulfil his end of the bargain. With hard work and utter determination to succeed, a few years later Paye stood at the Bishop Hendricken podium as a four-star recruit. Paye was the state of Rhode Island's highest-ranked prospect in more than a decade and all he felt was relief. Speaking of his mother's sacrifices, Paye said, "I do this all for her. So one day she'll never have to lift a finger again.".

Kwity Paye was the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft when he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. Paye explained to ESPN how him being drafted into the NFL will change his and his family's lives. "For my family, she’s done working and she’s retired," said Paye.