India's hero and para-athlete KY Venkatesh spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day and took a trip down the memory lane, recalling the moment from 2021 when President Ram Nath Kovind stepped down from the stage to present him the Padma Shri for his achievements in the field of sports.

KY Venkatesh has made significant contributions for the country in sports having led India at the fifth Dwarf Olympic Games in 2009 where he managed to secure 17 medals. He has also etched his name in the Limca Book of Records for winning six medals in the 2005 World Dwarf Games. The Bengaluru-born para-athlete is an inspiration to many as he achieved so much despite suffering from achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that is characterized by dwarfism.

Speaking to Republic TV, para-athlete Venkatesh called November 9 a historical day for himself due to the respect and honour he received from the President of India.

“I can’t forget November 9th. It was a historical day for me as honourable President Ram Nath Kovind Ji encouraged me and honoured me with the prestigious award. I cannot sleep that day,” said KY Venkatesh.

KY Venkatesh Padma Shri 2021: All the credits go to my coach Lingappa

When asked about the inspiration to pursue sports, Venkatesh stated fitness as a reason and credited his coach for helping him in achieving that. Further, he also added that lack of government support and financial assistance was a big hurdle in his life.

“All the credits go to my coach Lingappa, who made me get fitness when I first started playing hockey with sticks, then dribbling in basketball, and then football. I started playing sports to keep my body fit.”

“To tell you frankly, the government was not supporting us and thus we were finding it difficult to get financial assistance. Participating in an international event is not easy as there is a high amount of money required. Thus, we have to look for sponsors and practice on our own which was a big hurdle for us,” added KY Venkatesh.