Kyle Larson All Set To Return As NASCAR Reinstates Driver After Six-month Ban

American racer Kyle Larson is all set to make his return after NASCAR lifted his suspension on Monday. The 28-year-old had been suspended since April after the use of a racial slur during a virtual racing event. Larson can make a return to the sport officially from January 1, after the racer fulfilled the necessary requirements set by NASCAR after his comments.

Also Read: Bowyer Chooses Long Role In NASCAR Over Proper Farewell Tour

Kyle Larson NASCAR: Racing body paves the way for Kyle Larson return

In an official statement, NASCAR stated that they continue to prioritize diversity in the sport and have reinstated Kyle Larson. The racing body said that the 28-year-old fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR while taking several voluntary measures to better educate himself so as to use his platform to help bridge the divide in the country. In a statement to the Associated Press, Larson said that the work he has done over the past six months has had a huge impact on him.

Also Read: Race Into NASCAR's Championship Round Begins At Kansas

In an essay published on his website in October, Kyle Larson had admitted that he was rightly suspended by NASCAR. The 28-year-old wrote that he jeopardized the careers of the crew members who had poured themselves into building fast cars for him. Larson added that in an instant, he brought down his own reputation, upset his fans and turned a lot of lives upside down.

The NASCAR star mentioned that in a bid to correct himself, he hired a diversity coach and had multiple conversations with people who "do not look like him".

Also Read: NASCAR's Upcoming Economic Model Spurs Interest In New Teams

Kyle Larson comments: Why did Kyle Larson get suspended?

NASCAR had indefinitely suspended Kyle Larson after he used the N-word during a live-streamed iRacing tournament on the gaming platform, Twitch. The 28-year-old was subsequently released by his team Chip Ganassi Racing and also lost several sponsors including McDonald's and Credit One Bank. Larson, who is half Japanese had his career advanced by NASCAR’s diversity program and did some reflecting after his ban, including a visit to Philadelphia’s Urban Youth Racing School.

Also Read: Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin To Start NASCAR Team Soon With Bubba Wallace As Lone Driver

The school helps present opportunities in motorsports to Black and other minority communities in the US. It is the same school where Larson had met Jysir Fisher, who attended a NASCAR race last year that the 28-year-old ended up winning. Larson is known to have personally offered his apologies to Fisher and his mother, and also to the founders to the Urban Youth Racing School, who are Black as well.

(Image Courtesy: AP)