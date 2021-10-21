LA Dodgers Vs Atlanta Braves Live Stream: How To Watch MLB NLCS Match On TV And Online

Los Angeles Dodgers are all set to take on the Atlanta Braves in the fourth Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Championship Series (NLCS) game on Wednesday night at the iconic Dodger Stadium. In the best of seven series, match four is scheduled to begin live at 5:38 AM IST on October 21.

Ahead of another exciting match in the NLCS series, here is a look at the past results, predicted playing nine and the LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves live stream details.

MLB NLCS results: Atlanta Braves lead Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1

1) Atlanta Braves win match 1 by 3-2.

2) Atlanta Braves win match 2 by 5-4.

3) Los Angeles Dodgers win match 3 by 6-5.

LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves live stream details in India

Unfortunately, none of the MLB matches will be telecasted live in India. However, fans can watch the LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves live stream using the online streaming platform, FanCode. Premium subscription to FanCode costs a monthly fee of INR 99 or an annual fee of INR 499.

How to watch MLB NLCS live in the US?

Baseball fans in the US can watch all MLB NLCS matches live on the FOX Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves live stream, fans can tune in to FuboTV, which comes with a one-week free trial. The streaming platform is available on Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. The match will commence live at 8:08 PM ET on October 20.

LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves live stream details in the UK

MLB fans in the UK can watch the NLCS matches live on the BT Sports Network. As for the LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves live stream, fans can tune into the BT Sports app. A premium subscription to BT Sports costs a monthly fee of £25. The match will commence live at 1:08 AM BST on October 21.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves predicted playing nine

LA Dodgers Probable Playing 9: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Albert Pujols, Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock, Pitcher’s spot

Atlanta Braves Probable Playing 9: Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Travis d’Arnaud, Max Fried