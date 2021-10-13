LA Dogders Vs San Francisco Giants: MLB LIVE Streaming Info, Dream 11 Predictions & More

Los Angeles Dodgers are all set to host the San Francisco Giants at the Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. The match will commence live at 6:37 AM IST on October 13. This is the fourth game between the two sides, with San Francisco Giants currently leading the head to head by 2-1 after three matches.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter, here is a look at the LA Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants telecast details, the MLB live streaming details. Here is also a look at our LA Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants Dream11 team.

LA Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants results of previous games

San Francisco Giants win match 1 by 4-0.

Los Angeles Dodgers thrash San Francisco giants 9-0 in match 2.

San Francisco Giants win 1-0 in match 3.

MLB live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch MLB live in India, there will be no official telecast. However, fans can watch the MLB live streaming on the FanCode app. The online streaming platform costs a monthly fee of INR 99 for a monthly subscription or INR 499 for a yearly subscription. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams and the MLB.

We had three exciting games today and we’ll have three more tomorrow! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/4mictpeLuv — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2021

How to watch LA Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants in the US?

Fans wondering how to watch MLB live in the US can tune into ESPN, TBS, FS1, Fox or the MLB network. As for the LA Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants live streaming, fans can watch it on the ESPN app, TBS app, Fox Sports app, or FuboTV. Most of these live streaming options come with a seven-day free trial where one needs to enter their credit card details for access.

LA Dodgers vs San Francisco predicted playing nine

Los Angeles Dodgers: Chris Taylor, Allen Pollock, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Will Smith

San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, LaMonte Wade Jr, Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford, Wilmer Flores, Tommy La Stella, Kris Bryant, Logan Webb, Buster Posey

LA Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Mike Yastrzemski, Allen Pollock, Chris Taylor, LaMonte Wade Jr

Infielders: Brandon Crawford, Corey Seager

Pitcher: Max Scherzer

Catcher: Will Smith