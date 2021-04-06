LAA Vs HAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Regular Season Live

Quick links:
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros in the final tie of their two-game series in the MLB regular season on Tuesday night. The contest will be played at Angel Park and will kick off at 1:37 AM IST on Wednesday, April 7. With just hours left for the clash to begin, here's a look at the LAA vs HAS Dream11 prediction, team and our match prediction for the same.
The Los Angeles Angels have begun their season in fine fashion and will hope to continue their good start when they face off against the Houston Astros in the series finale. The Angels clinched a dramatic 7-6 win over the Astros on Monday, stealing four runs in the eighth inning, while Mike Trout smashed his first home run of the season. The hosts kicked off their season with a four-game series against Chicago White Sox, clinching it by a 3-1 margin.
As for the visitors, Houston Astros have not only had rivals but fans also to deal with the sign-stealing scandal still fresh in the minds of the supporters. The Astros started their campaign with a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics and achieved a clean sweep before their trip to Los Angeles. Houston started well on Monday but faltered as the Angels came back and will look to take a page out of their book and level the series on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Angels are favourites for the tie at home and the Astros will have their work cut out at the Angel stadium.