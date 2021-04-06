LAA Vs HAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Regular Season Live

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros in the final tie of their two-game series in the MLB regular season on Tuesday night. The contest will be played at Angel Park and will kick off at 1:37 AM IST on Wednesday, April 7. With just hours left for the clash to begin, here's a look at the LAA vs HAS Dream11 prediction, team and our match prediction for the same.

LAA vs HAS Live: LAA vs HAS match prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Angels have begun their season in fine fashion and will hope to continue their good start when they face off against the Houston Astros in the series finale. The Angels clinched a dramatic 7-6 win over the Astros on Monday, stealing four runs in the eighth inning, while Mike Trout smashed his first home run of the season. The hosts kicked off their season with a four-game series against Chicago White Sox, clinching it by a 3-1 margin.

As for the visitors, Houston Astros have not only had rivals but fans also to deal with the sign-stealing scandal still fresh in the minds of the supporters. The Astros started their campaign with a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics and achieved a clean sweep before their trip to Los Angeles. Houston started well on Monday but faltered as the Angels came back and will look to take a page out of their book and level the series on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Angels are favourites for the tie at home and the Astros will have their work cut out at the Angel stadium.

LAA vs HAS live: Probable line-ups

Los Angeles Angels: D Fletcher, 2B; S Ohtani, P; M Trout, CF; A Rendon, 3B; J Walsh, 1B; J Upton, LF; J Iglesias, SS; J Lagares, RF; M Stassi, C.

D Fletcher, 2B; S Ohtani, P; M Trout, CF; A Rendon, 3B; J Walsh, 1B; J Upton, LF; J Iglesias, SS; J Lagares, RF; M Stassi, C. Houston Astros: J Altuve, 2B; K Tucker, RF; A Bregman, 3B; Y Alvarez, DH; Y Gurriel, 1B; C Correa, SS; M Straw, CF; J Castro, C; C McCormick, LF.

LAA vs HAS Dream11 prediction: LAA vs HAS Dream11 team

Outfielders: C McCormick, M Straw, Y Alvarez

Infielders: A Rendon, D Fletcher, J Iglesias, C Correa

Pitcher: S Ohtani

Catcher: M Stassi

LAA vs HAS Dream11 team: LAA vs HAS Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Angels: A Rendon, J Iglesias, S Ohtani

Houston Astros: C Correa, C McCormick, Y Alvarez

Disclaimer: The above LAA vs HAS playing 11, LAA vs HAS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAA vs HAS live and LAA vs HAS match prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Astros, Angels Twitter)