LAA Vs KCR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Los Angeles Angels (LAA) will go up against the Kansas City Royals (KCR) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, June 9 at 6:45 PM local time (Thursday, June 10 at 7:08 AM IST). The game will be played at the Angel Stadium in Los Angeles. Here is our LAA vs KCR Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAA vs KCR Dream11 team.

LAA vs KCR match preview

Los Angeles Angels are currently second in the AL West division with a win-loss record of 29-32. At home, the team has a 17-16 record and will look to add wins when they face the Kansas City Royals in the upcoming game. The team will enter the second game of the three-game series after beating Cubs 8-3 and 8-1 in the last two games.

Kansas City Royals on the other hand are currently third in the AL Central division with a 29-30 win-loss record. Their away record stands at 13-175 and will look to win the last games in the series and improve the record. Before the series against Angels, the Royals had beaten Minnesota Twins. Both teams had faced each other earlier in the season which the Royals had emerged victorious in two games in the best of three. They will look once again to beat the Angels on their home ground, while the home side will look to clean sweep on their opponent after winning the first two games. This contest should be exciting to watch.

LAA vs KCR: Injury Report

The Los Angeles Angels will enter the Angel Stadium without Mike Trout (right calf strain), José Quintana (left shoulder inflammation), while Franklin Barreto (Tommy John surgery), Dexter Fowler (torn left ACL) and Luke Bard (right hip surgery) will be out for the season. The Kansas City Royals, on the other hand, won’t be getting any assistance from Adalberto Mondesi (left hamstring strain), Danny Duffy (left forearm flexor strain), Jesse Hahn (right shoulder impingement) and Daniel Tillo (Tommy John surgery).

