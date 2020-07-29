LAA Vs SEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Los Angeles Angels (LAA) will take on the Seattle Mariners (SEM) in the MLB 2020 season on Thursday, July 30 at 7:40 AM IST. The LAA vs SEM live game will be played at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Fans can play the LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction, LAA vs SEM top picks and the LAA vs SEM Dream11 team.

LAA vs SEM live: LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction and preview

The LAA vs SEM match is the second match of the three-game series between the two teams. The Los Angeles Angels routed the Seattle Mariners in the first game with the final score reading 10-2. Anthony Rendon played a starring role in his Angels debut hitting a two-run homer and reaching base three times. Albert Pujols added his 657th career homer as well. The Seattle Mariners will be looking to bounce back in the second game of the series and will also be looking to improve their pitching. The team has struggled since the start of the season to keep its opponents from scoring.

That’s a wrap from Anaheim.



Justin Dunn takes the mound tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. in his first start of the year. pic.twitter.com/Ski92o2jTf — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 29, 2020

LAA vs SEM prediction – Probable playing 9

Los Angeles Angels: Michael Hermosillo, Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Taylor Ward, Noe Ramirez, Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh

Michael Hermosillo, Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Taylor Ward, Noe Ramirez, Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh Seattle Mariners: Jose Marmolejos, Kyle Lewis, JP Crawford, Shed Long Jr., Tim Lopes, Even White, Mallex Smith, Kyle Seager, Justus Sheffield

LAA vs SEM live: Top picks for the LAA vs SEM Dream11 team

Los Angeles Angels: Michael Hermosillo, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Taylor Ward

Michael Hermosillo, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Taylor Ward Seattle Mariners: Jose Marmolejos, Shed Long Jr., Kyle Lewis, JP Crawford, Mallex Smith

LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction: LAA vs SEM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Kyle Lewis, Mallex Smith

Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Kyle Lewis, Mallex Smith Infielders: Kyle Seager, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon

Kyle Seager, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani Catcher: Max Stassi

Opening up the 2020 home slate with a W!



📸 our first game gallery of the season is live 📸 https://t.co/HwoaFVXllX — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 29, 2020

LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction: LAA vs SEM Dream11 team

Top picks for captain: Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon

Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon Top picks for vice-captain: Mallex Smith, Max Stassi

LAA vs SEM live: LAA vs SEM match prediction

Our LAA vs SEM match prediction is that Los Angeles Angels will beat the Seattle Mariners.

Note: The LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction and LAA vs SEM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/angels, instagram/mariners