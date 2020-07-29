LAA Vs SEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Los Angeles Angels (LAA) will take on the Seattle Mariners (SEM) in the MLB 2020 season on Thursday, July 30 at 7:40 AM IST. The LAA vs SEM live game will be played at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Fans can play the LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAA vs SEM Dream11 prediction, LAA vs SEM top picks and the LAA vs SEM Dream11 team.
The LAA vs SEM match is the second match of the three-game series between the two teams. The Los Angeles Angels routed the Seattle Mariners in the first game with the final score reading 10-2. Anthony Rendon played a starring role in his Angels debut hitting a two-run homer and reaching base three times. Albert Pujols added his 657th career homer as well. The Seattle Mariners will be looking to bounce back in the second game of the series and will also be looking to improve their pitching. The team has struggled since the start of the season to keep its opponents from scoring.
Our LAA vs SEM match prediction is that Los Angeles Angels will beat the Seattle Mariners.