LAD Vs AB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 League Championship Series Live

The No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers and the No. 2 seed Atlanta Braves will meet in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series this week. Game 1 will be played on Tuesday, October 13, 5:38 am IST. Here is our LAD vs AB Dream11 prediction, preview and LAD vs AB Dream11 team.

LAD vs AB Live: LAD vs AB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Time: 5:38 am IST

LAD vs AB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs AB Dream11 team, squad list

Los Angeles Dodgers squad

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, DJ Peters, Allen Pollock, Luke Raley, Zach Reks, Chris Taylor, Cody Thomas, Matt Beaty, Enrique Hernandez, Gavin Lux, Zach McKinstry, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Melvin Adon SFG-P, Scott Alexander, Pedro Baez, Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro, Tony Gonsolin, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Clayton Kershaw, Adam Kolarek, Dustin May, Jimmy Nelson, Dennis Santana, Josh Sborz, Ross Stripling, Blake Treinen, Edwin Uceta, Julio Urias, Mitchell White, Alex Wood, Austin Barnes, Keibert Ruiz, Will Smith

Atlanta Braves squad

Travis d'Arnaud, Ronald Acuna Jr, Peter OBrien, Cristian Pache, Adam Duvall, Austin Riley, Ender Inciarte, Marcell Ozuna, Pete Kozma, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, Johan Camargo, Freddie Freeman, Adeiny Hechavarria, Philip Pfeifer, Patrick Weigel, Shane Greene, Chad Sobotka, Grant Dayton, Luke Jackson, Tucker Davidson, Will Smith, Kyle Wright, Mark Melancon, Bryse Wilson, Chris Martin, Darren ODay, Huascar Ynoa, Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz, Mike Soroka, Sean Newcomb, Touki Toussaint, Jacob Webb, Jasseel De-La-Cruz, A.J. Minter, Cole Hamels, Jeremy Walker, Alex Jackson, Tyler Flowers, William Contreras

LAD vs AB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs AB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts (C), Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr,

Infielders: Corey Seager, Freddie Freeman

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw (VC)

Catcher: Will Smith, Travis d'Arnaud

LAD vs AB live: LAD vs AB Dream11 prediction and Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers : Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger

: Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger Atlanta Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr, Travis d'Arnaud

LAD vs AB live: LAD vs AB match prediction

Los Angeles Dodgers will be our favourites to win Game 1 of this series.

