LAD Vs AD Dream11: Dodgers Vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (AD) in the first game of their four-game series during the MLB regular season. The game will be played at the Dodger Stadium and will begin at 7:40 AM IST on Tuesday, May 18. With just hours left for the game, here's a look at the LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction, top picks and team for the same.

LAD vs AD preview

The Dodgers have been sieged by injury problems this term and are currently third in the NL West standings. The defending champions have fallen off a clip after their title win, and have won only five of their last 10 games in the MLB. The Dodgers come into the game after back to back series wins over the Mariners and the Marlins, and will look to continue their revival when they host the Diamondbacks. The hosts are currently 1.5 games behind San Diego Padres and will hope to leapfrog them by the end of the series.

10 Ks? Dile que tú eres, MIA. pic.twitter.com/jEFSrgA8yR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2021

As for the visitors, Diamondbacks are fourth in the NL West Standings, 4.5 games behind the Dodgers. Arizona have won only three of their last 10 games, and come into the clash on the back of four consecutive series losses. Despite having their backs against the wall, Diamondbacks would fancy their chances in game 1, with Dodgers struggling to cope with multiple injuries to several key players.

LAD vs AD injury and availability news

The Dodgers will be without pitchers Scott Alexander, Caleb Ferguson, Dustin May, Tommy Kahnle and Tony Gonsolin for their game against the Diamondbacks. Corey Knebel and David Price also remain on the injury list, along with Corey Seager, Edwin Rios, Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry and AJ Pollock. As for the Diamondbacks, Arizona will be without the services of J.B. Bukauskas, Tyler Clippard, Chris Devenski and Zac Gallen. The likes of Taylor Widener, Carson Kelly, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Christian Walker, Kole Calhoun and Ketel Marte also remain sidelined.

LAD vs AD Predicted line-ups

Dodgers: M Betts (R) CF; M Muncy (L) 1B; J Turner (R) 3B; M Beaty (L) LF; G Lux (L) SS; L Raley (L) RF; S Neuse (R) 2B; A Barnes (R) C; Walker Buehler (R) P.

M Betts (R) CF; M Muncy (L) 1B; J Turner (R) 3B; M Beaty (L) LF; G Lux (L) SS; L Raley (L) RF; S Neuse (R) 2B; A Barnes (R) C; Walker Buehler (R) P. Diamondbacks: P Smith (L) 1B; J Rojas (L) RF; E Escobar (S) 3B; D Peralta (L) LF; S Vogt (L) C; D Leyba (S) 2B; N Ahmed (R) SS; T Locastro (R) CF; Madison Bumgarner (L) P

LAD vs AD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Betts, Locastro, Peralta

Infielders: Muncy, Turner, P Smith, Leyba

Pitcher: Buehler

Catcher: W Smith

LAD vs AD Dream11 team: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Dodgers: Betts, Muncy, Turner

Diamondbacks: Locastro, Peralta, P Smith

LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction

We expect the Dodgers to clinch game 1 of the series against the Diamondbacks by a 7-2 margin.

Note: The above LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction, LAD vs AD match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs AD Dream11 team and LAD vs AD Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Dodgers, Diamondbacks Instagram)