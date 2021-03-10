LAD Vs AD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

Quick links:
The Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:05 PM local time (Thursday, March 11 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is our LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAD vs AD Dream11 team.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently at the fourth spot of the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Mookie Betts and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three (two draws). The Arizona Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 4-5 (one draw).
Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith
Tim Locastro, Kole Calhoun, Stuart Fairchild, Jake McCarthy, Alex Young, Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar, Yoan Lopez, Carson Kelly
Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The above LAD vs AD playing 11, LAD vs AD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs AD live and LAD vs AD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.