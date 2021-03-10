LAD Vs AD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:05 PM local time (Thursday, March 11 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is our LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAD vs AD Dream11 team.

LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction: LAD vs AD Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently at the fourth spot of the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Mookie Betts and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three (two draws). The Arizona Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 4-5 (one draw).

LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona time and date: Wednesday, March 10 at 6:05 PM

India time and date: Thursday, March 11 at 6:35 AM

Venue: Camelback Ranch, Phoenix, Arizona

LAD vs AD match prediction: Probable lineups

LAD vs AD Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

LAD vs AD Dream11 team: Arizona Diamondbacks probable playing 9

Tim Locastro, Kole Calhoun, Stuart Fairchild, Jake McCarthy, Alex Young, Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar, Yoan Lopez, Carson Kelly

LAD vs AD match prediction: LAD vs AD Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw

Arizona Diamondbacks: Tim Locastro, Josh Rojas, Carson Kelly

LAD vs AD game prediction: LAD vs AD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Luke Raley, Tim Locastro, Kole Calhoun

Infielders: Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar

Pitcher: Dustin May

Catcher: Carson Kelly

LAD vs AD live: LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs AD Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above LAD vs AD playing 11, LAD vs AD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs AD live and LAD vs AD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter