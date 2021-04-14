LAD Vs COR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against the Colorado Rockies (COR) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 14 at 7:10 PM local time (Thursday, April 15 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAD vs COR Dream11 prediction, LAD vs COR Dream11 top picks and LAD vs COR Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: LAD vs COR Dream11 Match Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the MLB National League West standings. Will Smith and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing two. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies are at the basement (5th) spot of the NL West table with a win-loss record of 3-8.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, the upcoming game is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. LAD will have high expectations from Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday, while WAN would want Charlie Blackmon, Josh Fuentes and Dom Nunez to shine.

LAD vs COR Dream11 top picks: Injury Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers will enter the Dodger Stadium without Cody Bellinger (calf), Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly in their corner as they are all reported injured. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, will not be getting the help of Chris Owings, Kyle Freeland (shoulder) and Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) in the upcoming clash as they are all reported injured.

LAD vs COR Dream11 team news: Probable Playing Nine

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon, Bret Boswell, Yonathan Daza, Raimel Tapia, Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, CJ Cron, Daniel Brad, Dom Nunez

LAD vs COR top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon, Josh Fuentes, Dom Nunez

LAD vs COR Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Charlie Blackmon, Luke Raley, Raimel Tapia

Infielders: Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Josh Fuentes

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Will Smith

LAD vs COR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above LAD vs COR playing 11, LAD vs COR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs COR live and LAD vs COR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

