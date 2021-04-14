Last Updated:

LAD Vs COR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Preview

LAD vs COR Dream11 prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers will go up against Colorado Rockies in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday.

Written By
Adil Khan
lad vs cor dream11

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter


The Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against the Colorado Rockies (COR) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 14 at 7:10 PM local time (Thursday, April 15 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAD vs COR Dream11 prediction, LAD vs COR Dream11 top picks and LAD vs COR Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: LAD vs COR Dream11 Match Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the MLB National League West standings. Will Smith and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing two. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies are at the basement (5th) spot of the NL West table with a win-loss record of 3-8.

Despite the difference in win-loss record, the upcoming game is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. LAD will have high expectations from Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday, while WAN would want Charlie Blackmon, Josh Fuentes and Dom Nunez to shine.

READ | Catching No-Nos: Padres' Caratini an MLB 1st with 2nd in row

LAD vs COR Dream11 top picks: Injury Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers will enter the Dodger Stadium without Cody Bellinger (calf), Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly in their corner as they are all reported injured. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, will not be getting the help of Chris Owings, Kyle Freeland (shoulder) and Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) in the upcoming clash as they are all reported injured.

READ | Ha-Seong Kim gets hit, then hits first MLB homer in 7-4 SD win over Texas

 

LAD vs COR Dream11 team news: Probable Playing Nine

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon, Bret Boswell, Yonathan Daza, Raimel Tapia, Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, CJ Cron, Daniel Brad, Dom Nunez

 

LAD vs COR top picks

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw
  • Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon, Josh Fuentes, Dom Nunez

 

LAD vs COR Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Charlie Blackmon, Luke Raley, Raimel Tapia
  • Infielders: Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Josh Fuentes
  • Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw
  • Catcher: Will Smith

 

LAD vs COR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above LAD vs COR playing 11, LAD vs COR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs COR live and LAD vs COR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

READ | MLB's 2020 rookies debut all over again with fans in stands

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter

READ | SFG vs CR Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, MLB 2021 game preview
First Published:
COMMENT