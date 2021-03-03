LAD Vs CR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will lock horns with the Cincinnati Reds (CR) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Wednesday, March 3 at 6:05 PM local time (Thursday, March 4 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Camelback Ranch – Glendale in Phoenix, Arizona. Here is our LAD vs CR Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAD vs CR Dream11 team.

LAD vs CR Dream11 prediction: LAD vs CR Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently at the second spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Clayton Kershaw and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with a win-loss record of 1-2.

LAD vs CR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona date and time: Wednesday, March 3 at 6:05 PM

India date and time: Thursday, March 4 at 6:35 AM

Venue: Camelback Ranch – Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona

Also Read l SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB Spring Training live

LAD vs CR match prediction: Probable lineups

LAD vs CR Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

LAD vs CR Dream11 team: Cincinnati Reds probable playing 9

Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart

Also Read l Dodgers vs Giants live stream: MLB spring training 2021 schedule, prediction and team news

LAD vs CR match prediction: LAD vs CR Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Senzel, Joey Votto, Tucker Barnhart

LAD vs CR Dream11 prediction: LAD vs CR Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock, James Outman, Nick Senzel

Infielders: Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Joey Votto

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart

Also Read l NYM vs HAS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; MLB Spring Training 2021 live

LAD vs CR live: LAD vs CR Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs CR Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Curve so filthy can't help but stare. pic.twitter.com/AylF88PsTU — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 1, 2021

Note: The above LAD vs CR playing 11, LAD vs CR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs CR live and LAD vs CR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l First MLB hit for Korean star Kim Ha-seong in Padres spring loss to Cubs

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter