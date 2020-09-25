LAD Vs LAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Game Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against Los Angeles Angels (LAA) in the upcoming MLB game on Saturday, September 26 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 AM IST. Despite taking some bumps, Dodgers defeated Oakland Athletics in an impressive manner 5-1 and would look to continue the momentum.

Because of the win, LAD are still at the top of the National League West standings as they currently have a win-loss record of 40-17 in the tournament. Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, are also on the roll as they have won their last three games. However, they are still in the third spot of the American League West League standings with 26 wins and 31 losses.

Fans can play the LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction, LAD vs LAA Dream11 top picks and the LAD vs LAA Dream11 team.

LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: September 26, 2020

Time: 7:10 am IST

Venue: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

LAD vs LAA Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urías, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

LAD vs LAA Dream11 team: Los Angeles Angels probable playing 9

Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Taylor Ward, David Fletcher, Noe Ramirez, Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh

LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction: LAD vs LAA Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Julio Urías

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani

LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction: LAD vs LAA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Chris Taylor

Infielders: Corey Seager, Anthony Rendon, Max Muncy, David Fletcher

Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Catcher: Will Smith

LAD vs LAA match prediction

Los Angeles Dodgers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The above LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction, LAD vs LAA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs LAA Dream11 team and LAD vs LAA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Angels/ Twitter