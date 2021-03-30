LAD Vs LAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against the Los Angeles Angels (LAA) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:10 PM local time (Wednesday, March 31 at 6:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAD vs LAA Dream11 team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently at the seventh spot of the MLB Spring Training standings. Cody Bellinger and team have played 28 games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing eleven (five draws). The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot with a win-loss record of 13-12 (three draws). Both the teams have met twice in the tournament, with each winning one game, making his upcoming game a tie-breaker.

California time and date: Tuesday, March 30 at 6:10 PM

India time and date: Wednesday, March 31 at 6:40 AM

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

LAD vs LAA Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

LAD vs LAA Dream11 team: Los Angeles Angels probable playing 9

Mike Trout, Dexter Fowler, Taylor Ward, Justin Upton, Jared Walsh, David Fletcher, Jose Iglesias, Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi

Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Angels: Taylor Ward, David Fletcher, Max Stassi

Outfielders: Cody Bellinger, Luke Raley, Taylor Ward, Justin Upton

Infielders: Corey Seager, David Fletcher, Jose Iglesias

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Will Smith

Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs LAA Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above LAD vs LAA playing 11, LAD vs LAA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs LAA live and LAD vs LAA game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

