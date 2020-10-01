LAD Vs MB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB Game Preview

With a victory for Los Angeles Dodgers in the previous game against Milwaukee Brewers, the two teams will again battle it out in their Major League Baseball (MLB) clash on Friday morning. The Dodgers have been in splendid form this campaign, having won the National League West division. On the other hand, the Brewers have struggled for form in the National League central table.
Venue: Dodger Stadium
Date: Thursday, October 1 (Friday, October 2)
Time: 7.38 AM IST
Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card round, having already sealed the first game. The game that was played with no person in attendance, saw Dodgers beat Brewers 4-2 to bag the lead in the wild card round. Mookie Betts was the top performer for Dodgers, while Christian Yelich stood out for Brewers.
Dodgers won the National League West division with 43 victories and 17 defeats, while Brewers finished on the fourth spot on the NL Central table with 29 victories and a humiliating 31 defeats. The eight-time champions have the opportunity to seal the three-game series, with a victory already to their credit. Milwaukee Brewers have visibly suffered due to the absence of Devin Williams.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Julio Urías, Will Smith, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes
Milwaukee Brewers: Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich, Ben Gamel, Tyrone Taylor, Ryan Braun, Jedd Gyorko, Keston Hiura, Luis Urias, Jacob Nottingham
Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich, Ben Gamel, Tyrone Taylor
Infielders: Corey Seager, Keston Hiura, Luis Urias
Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw
Catcher: Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy
Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun
Los Angeles Brewers are the favourites to win the game.
