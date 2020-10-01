LAD Vs MB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB Game Preview

With a victory for Los Angeles Dodgers in the previous game against Milwaukee Brewers, the two teams will again battle it out in their Major League Baseball (MLB) clash on Friday morning. The Dodgers have been in splendid form this campaign, having won the National League West division. On the other hand, the Brewers have struggled for form in the National League central table.

Also Read | September Madness: MLB stages 8 playoff games in 1 day

LAD vs MB live: LAD vs MB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Date: Thursday, October 1 (Friday, October 2)

Time: 7.38 AM IST

LAD vs MB live: LAD vs MB Dream11 prediction and preview

Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card round, having already sealed the first game. The game that was played with no person in attendance, saw Dodgers beat Brewers 4-2 to bag the lead in the wild card round. Mookie Betts was the top performer for Dodgers, while Christian Yelich stood out for Brewers.

NL West Division Champs....Blessed! pic.twitter.com/gaUQkeBQge — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) September 23, 2020

Dodgers won the National League West division with 43 victories and 17 defeats, while Brewers finished on the fourth spot on the NL Central table with 29 victories and a humiliating 31 defeats. The eight-time champions have the opportunity to seal the three-game series, with a victory already to their credit. Milwaukee Brewers have visibly suffered due to the absence of Devin Williams.

Also Read | MLB Playoffs 2020: Full schedule, how to watch MLB on TV and live stream

LAD vs MB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs MB Dream11 team (probable)

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Julio Urías, Will Smith, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

Milwaukee Brewers: Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich, Ben Gamel, Tyrone Taylor, Ryan Braun, Jedd Gyorko, Keston Hiura, Luis Urias, Jacob Nottingham

LAD vs MB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Christian Yelich, Ben Gamel, Tyrone Taylor

Infielders: Corey Seager, Keston Hiura, Luis Urias

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Will Smith

Also Read | How MLB is taking cues from Japan, NBA and IPL to 'pitch' in growing Indian sports market

LAD vs MB live: LAD vs MB Dream11 prediction and top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy

Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun

LAD vs MB Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Brewers are the favourites to win the game.

Also Read | MLB moving amateur draft to All-Star week in July

Note: The LAD vs MB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LAD vs MB Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Mookie Betts Twitter