LAD Vs OA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against Oakland Athletics (OA) in the upcoming MLB game on Wednesday, September 23 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 am IST. Despite losing their last games, both the teams are going strong as there are at the top of their respective division standings.

Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the National League West standings as they currently have a win-loss record of 38-16 in the tournament. Oakland Athletics, on the other hand, are top of the American League West League standings with 33 wins and 20 losses. Fans can play the LAD vs OA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our LAD vs OA Dream11 prediction, LAD vs OA Dream11 top picks and the LAD vs OA Dream11 team.

LAD vs OA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: September 23, 2020

Time: 7:10 am IST

Venue: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

LAD vs OA Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

LAD vs OA Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

LAD vs OA Dream11 team: Oakland Athletics probable playing 9

Mark Canha, Matt Chapman, Stephen Piscotty, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, Sean Murphy, Jesus Luzardo

LAD vs OA Dream11 prediction: LAD vs OA Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Julio Urías

Oakland Athletics: Mark Canha, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy

LAD vs OA Dream11 prediction: LAD vs OA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (SP), Mark Canha, Stephen Piscotty, Chris Taylor

Infielders: Max Muncy, Matt Olson, Corey Seager

Pitcher: Julio Urías

Catcher: Sean Murphy

LAD vs OA match prediction

Los Angeles Dodgers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The above LAD vs OA Dream11 prediction, LAD vs OA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs OA Dream11 team and LAD vs OA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Oakland Athletics Twitter