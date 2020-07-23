LAD Vs SFG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Los Angeles Dodgers will be up against San Francisco Giants in the upcoming clash in Major League Baseball at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The night will see Mookie Betts make his debut in a Dodgers shirt after his $365 million move. The former Boston Red Sox slugger will slot into a star-studded line-up in Los Angeles as the Dodgers look to trounce the Giants.

The LAD vs SFG live game will commence on Thursday, July 23 (Friday, July 24 at 5:30 AM IST). Fans can play the LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction, LAD vs SFG Dream11 top picks and LAD vs SFG Dream11 team.

Also Read | Japanese Baseball Allows In Fans For The First Time, Seibu Lions V Chiba Lotte Marines

LAD vs SFG Dream11 team

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' $503m Deal Bans Him From Playing Baseball, Basketball And Even Jet Skiing

LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction: LAD vs SFG Dream11 top picks

Mookie Betts (Captain) Justin Turner (Vice-captain) Melvin Adon Scott Alexander Evan Longoria Chris Shaw Donovan Solano

Also Read | Betts: Baseball Didn't Do Good Job With Response To Floyd

LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction: Full squads

LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD)

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, DJ Peters, Allen Pollock, Luke Raley, Zach Reks, Chris Taylor, Cody Thomas, Matt Beaty, Enrique Hernandez, Gavin Lux, Zach McKinstry, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Melvin Adon SFG-P, Scott Alexander, Pedro Baez, Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro, Tony Gonsolin, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Clayton Kershaw, Adam Kolarek, Dustin May, Jimmy Nelson, Dennis Santana, Josh Sborz, Ross Stripling, Blake Treinen, Edwin Uceta, Julio Urias, Mitchell White, Alex Wood, Austin Barnes, Keibert Ruiz, Will Smith

LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction: San Francisco Giants (SFG)

Jaylin Davis, Alex Dickerson, Steven Duggar, Billy Hamilton, Joe McCarthy, Hunter Pence, Jose Siri, Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski, Abiatal Avelino, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Mauricio Dubon, Wilmer Flores, Evan Longoria, Chris Shaw, Donovan Solano, Kean Wong, Tyler Anderson, Shaun Anderson, Tyler Beede, Sam Coonrod, Johnny Cueto, Jarlin Garcia, Kevin Gausman, Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave, Dany Jimenez, Luis Madero, Conner Menez, Reyes Moronta, Wandy Peralta, Dereck Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers, Jeff Samardzija, Sam Selman, Drew Smyly, Andrew Suarez, Tony Watson, Logan Webb, Aramis Garcia

Also Read | Japanese Soccer And Baseball To Start Allowing Fans At Games

LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction: LAD vs SFG playing 9

Los Angeles Dodgers : Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Abiatal Avelino, Joe McCarthy, Brandon Belt, Jose Siri, Evan Longoria, Hunter Pence, Jeff Samardzija, Aramis Garcia

LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction

Our LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction is that Los Angeles Dodgers will win this game.

Note: The LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction, LAD vs SFG Dream11 top picks and LAD vs SFG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAD vs SFG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Los Angeles Dodgers/Instagram)