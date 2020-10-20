LAD Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 World Series Live

Quick links:
Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will square off against Tampa Bay Rays (TBR) in Game 1 of their MLB 2020 World Series matchup on Wednesday, October 21 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 5:39 am IST. Here is our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and our LAD vs TAB Dream11 team.
By defeating the Houston Astros (4-3) and Atlanta Beavers (4-3) respectively, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers secured their spot in the World Series and would look to take an early lead when they collide on Wednesday. Dodgers’ David Price and Jimmy Nelson will miss Game 1 owing to injuries, while Justin Beeks and Chaz Roe are expected to be absent from the Tampa Bay Rays corner.
Also Read l MLB playoffs bracket, schedule as Dodgers and Rays clinch World Series berths
Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urías, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes
Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames
Also Read l HAS vs TAB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB 2020 League Championship Series live
Also Read l LAD vs AB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB 2020 League Championship Series Live
Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction is that Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.
The lights will be even brighter tomorrow pic.twitter.com/JgBDbFoyZh— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 20, 2020
Also Read l LAD vs AB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB 2020 League Championship Series live