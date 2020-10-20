LAD Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 World Series Live

Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will square off against Tampa Bay Rays (TBR) in Game 1 of their MLB 2020 World Series matchup on Wednesday, October 21 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 5:39 am IST. Here is our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and our LAD vs TAB Dream11 team.

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs TAB Dream11 team and preview

By defeating the Houston Astros (4-3) and Atlanta Beavers (4-3) respectively, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers secured their spot in the World Series and would look to take an early lead when they collide on Wednesday. Dodgers’ David Price and Jimmy Nelson will miss Game 1 owing to injuries, while Justin Beeks and Chaz Roe are expected to be absent from the Tampa Bay Rays corner.

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Time: 5:39 am IST

Venue: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

LAD vs TAB Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urías, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

LAD vs TAB Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs TAB top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Julio Urías

Tampa Bay Rays: Mike Zunino, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (SP), Cody Bellinger, Kevin Kiermaier

Infielders: Brandon Lowe, Corey Seager, Willy Adames, Max Muncy

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Mike Zunino

LAD vs TAB live: LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction is that Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

The lights will be even brighter tomorrow pic.twitter.com/JgBDbFoyZh — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 20, 2020

Note: The above LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction, LAD vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs TAB Dream11 team and LAD vs TAB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

