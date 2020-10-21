LAD Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB World Series Game 2 Preview

Quick links:
Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against Tampa Bay Rays (TBR) in Game 2 of the 2020 MLB World Series on Thursday, October 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 5:38 am IST. Here is our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and our LAD vs TAB Dream11 team.
After dominating the League Championship series, the Dodgers started their World Series run on a positive run as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener (8-3). Thanks to Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger and others, the Dodgers stayed in control from the start, ultimately gaining the advantage in the series. Brandon Lowe and team will now have to put on a show to level the series on Thursday as Justin Beeks and Chaz Roe still remain absent from their side.
Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urías, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes
Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames
Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction is that Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.
Cruise control.@ClaytonKersh22 is now second on the all-time #postseason strikeouts list with 201. pic.twitter.com/hORz8nTzRX— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020
