LAD Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB World Series Game 2 Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will go up against Tampa Bay Rays (TBR) in Game 2 of the 2020 MLB World Series on Thursday, October 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 5:38 am IST. Here is our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and our LAD vs TAB Dream11 team.

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs TAB Dream11 team and preview

After dominating the League Championship series, the Dodgers started their World Series run on a positive run as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener (8-3). Thanks to Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger and others, the Dodgers stayed in control from the start, ultimately gaining the advantage in the series. Brandon Lowe and team will now have to put on a show to level the series on Thursday as Justin Beeks and Chaz Roe still remain absent from their side.

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Time: 5:38 am IST

Venue: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

LAD vs TAB Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urías, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Austin Barnes

LAD vs TAB Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe, Hunter Renfroe, Charlie Morton, Mike Zunino, Tyler Glasnow, Willy Adames

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs TAB top picks

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger

Tampa Bay Rays: Mike Zunino, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Brandon Lowe

LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction: LAD vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger (SP), Chris Taylor, Manuel Margot

Infielders: Brandon Lowe, Corey Seager, Willy Adames

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Mike Zunino

LAD vs TAB live: LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction is that Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Cruise control.@ClaytonKersh22 is now second on the all-time #postseason strikeouts list with 201. pic.twitter.com/hORz8nTzRX — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 21, 2020

Note: The above LAD vs TAB Dream11 prediction, LAD vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAD vs TAB Dream11 team and LAD vs TAB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers Twitter