Ladakh Hosts First Ice Wall Climbing Competition, Organizers Lauded By L-G Mathur

The North-West Frontier HQrs ITBP organized an Ice Wall Climbing competition in collaboration with the Ladakh Mountaineering Guide Association (LMGA), with the opening ceremony held in Gangles in Leh, Ladakh, on Saturday, February 26.

Over 100 participants from 13 teams are partaking in this one of a kind competition and this is the first time this event is being held. The Opening Ceremony of the Ice Wall Climbing Competition was attended by Ladakh's lieutenant governor, Radha Krishna Mathur, who congratulated the respective organizations for hosting such an event.

As seen in the Tweet below, Ladakh's lieutenant governor Radha Krishna Mathur congratulated Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who was led by Inspector General Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo. The lieutenant governor stated that the nation welcomes their service to the country.

Lauding their initiative, LG @R_K_Mathur congratulated @ITBP_official, led by Inspector General, #LhariDorjeeLhatoo and stated that Ladakh and the Nation acknowledge their service to the country.@DefenceMinIndia @ANI @PIBImphal pic.twitter.com/HS49ElZM1U — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, L-G also thanked ITBP North-west Frontier for their commitment to upgrading the events in Ladakh every year. The L-G hopes that such events will help Ladakh to compete in international level competitions and the Olympics. With India having won the bid to host the IOC 2023 session in Mumbai, it is likely that Ladakh is keen on hosting the Winter Olympics sometime in the future.

HLG thanked @nwftr_itbp for their commitment in upgrading the scale of the event every year & expressed hope that Ladakh will be able to compete in international level competitions & the #Olympics under various forms of #WinterSports. pic.twitter.com/8AhkamYYgn — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) February 26, 2022

Lastly, L-G Radha Krishna Mathur also spoke of his administration's hope to make winter adventure sports popular in the region. Moreover, Mathur also expressed his desire of strengthening Ladakh's capabilities in carrying out rescue missions.

As seen in the images below, the opening event of the Ice Wall Climbing Competition included a live demonstration of the event and medical rescue drills.

Lt. Governor @R_K_Mathur also spoke of the administration’s endeavor to popularise #winteradventuresports and strengthening capabilities to carry out #rescuemissions.



The opening event of IWC competition witnessed live demonstration of #IceWallClimbing and #MedicalRescue drills. pic.twitter.com/Bvr9NgB7aB — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) February 26, 2022

India keen on hosting Olympics in future

While Ladakh's lieutenant governor Radha Krishna Mathur did not explicitly state that he hopes to host the Winter Olympics in India, IOC member Nita Ambani did state that her hope is that the country can host the marquee event sometime in the future after winning the bid to host the IOC session in 2023.

The 1st Ice Wall Climbing competition 2022 has been organized by @ITBP_official in Gangles in Leh, Ladakh. Over 100 participants from 13 teams are taking part in the competition.



Opening ceremony was held today.@neerajddnews pic.twitter.com/21fS0JMyXR — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 26, 2022

Nita Ambani said, "The Olympic Movement comes back to India after 40 years, as we have the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023! I'm excited for the youth of India to experience the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come."