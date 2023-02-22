Ladakh: Pangong Tso Hosts First-ever Frozen Lake Half-marathon; Creates History

Setting a new record for UT Ladakh, the exotic Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon is officially listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the World's Highest Frozen Lake Half Marathon.

Around 75 participants from all over the world participated in the first and highest frozen lake half marathon ever held in India, which was organized by LAHDC Leh and Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) on February 20. The 21.9-kilometer half-marathon started at Lukung village and ended in Maan village.

The winners!

Men's division winners of the Pangong Frozen Lake Half Marathon were Rigzen Gyurmeth (Bib No. 139), Muneeb (Bib No. 147), and Arshad (164), with times of 1:54:24, 1:59:03, and 2:00:19 respectively.

On the other hand in the women’s category Tsering Zangmo (175) completed the marathon in 2:38:40; Padma Rigzin (177) with a timing of 2:46:57, and Chuskit Angmo (195) finished the marathon at 3:00:22 timing.

Chief guest expresses joy over creating history

Chief guest CEC LAHDC Leh, Adv Tashi Gyalson, expressed his joy over Ladakh creating history by setting a Guinness World Record and praised the efforts of the entire organizing team, which included ASFL, UT, and the district administration with its various departments, including UTDRF, Health, PHE, PWD, Wildlife, and Forest.

He also praised the Army, ITBP, BRO, LMGA, PRI members, youth organizations, and residents of the nearby villages of Pangong, including Phobrang, Lukung, Spangmik, Maan, Merak, and the entire Durbuk subdivision, for their assistance in making the event a great success.

Tashi Namgyal, an executive councilor for RDD, addressed the crowd and revealed that the Hill Council has long discussed expanding the tourism industry's potential by marketing it as a year-round travel destination.

He continued by saying that the Pangong Freezing Lake Marathon is an effort to expand the reach of tourism in the eastern border communities of Ladakh outside of the constrained summer travel season.

Display of lively cultural performances

Notably, the Lalok and Chushul teams played an exhibition game of ice hockey during the festival, while the villagers and kids from neighboring villages put on lively cultural displays. There were also other booths showcasing the cuisine, handicrafts, and other specialties of the area.