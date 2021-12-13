Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Baltimore Ravens QB Carted Off With Ankle Injury Vs Browns

Baltimore Ravens suffered a major blow on Sunday during their NFL match against the Cleveland Browns with star quarterback Lamar Jackson being taken off the playing field as a result of the injury. Jackson did not return to the match post the ankle injury. In Lamar Jackson's absence, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played nearly three full quarters for Baltimore, which trailed 10-0 at the time Jackson was taken out.

What happened to Lamar Jackson? Update on Lamar Jackson ankle injury

Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body from Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah early in the second quarter. Before half-time, Jackson's fitness was questionable due to an ankle injury, before he was pulled out of the game at half-time, as a result of which he was forced to watch the Baltimore Ravens suffer a 22-24 loss.

Providing an update on Lamar Jackson's ankle injury, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity. The Baltimore Ravens host the Green Bay Packers on Week 15. Lamar Jackson will be in further observation to determine the severity of the ankle injury.

Lamar Jackson is down after this hit pic.twitter.com/8qFRtoQBow — Alex (@dbs408) December 12, 2021

How did Baltimore Ravens perform in Lamar Jackson's absence?

Before the match against Cleveland Browns, Lamar Jackson had a 5-2 record against the Browns in his career with 1,267 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 96.8. He has 506 yards in 82 rushing attempts and four touchdowns.

During the time on the field, Lamar Jackson had completed all four of his passing attempts for 17 yards, however, the offense punted on their first three possessions. Huntley completed 27 of 38 attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 45 yards.

The Ravens scored 19 consecutive points after falling behind 24-3 in the second quarter, but they turned the ball over with a chance to win in the final minute after recovering an onside kick.

Lamar Jackson's form

Lamar Jackson has struggled to put in consistent performances of late but remains one of the more impactful players in the league, putting his team in a position to win on a weekly basis. The Baltimore Ravens (8-5) now hold just a half-game lead in the AFC North.