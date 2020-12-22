Lamar Jackson Snubbed From NFL Pro Bowl 2020, Ravens Fans Shocked At Omission

The Baltimore Ravens saw seven players voted into the Pro Bowl for their performances on the field this season. However, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not among them in a decision that surprised many of his supporters online. The 23-year-old was the offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl last season but was snubbed this year, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson making the cut.

Fans shocked after Lamar Jackson’s NFL Pro Bowl 2020 snub

The 2021 Pro Bowl Game was scheduled to be played on January 31 in Las Vegas, but was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This season’s Pro Bowl week will instead feature Madden matchups between current players, former players, celebrities and EA Sports Madden NFL 21 video game streamers using the two Pro Bowl teams. Players will also participate in a Madden Pro Bowl.

While there were some surprise inclusions after the Pro Bowl voting, the exclusion of Lamar Jackson drew some raised eyebrows amongst fans online. Supporters called the NFL Pro Bowl 2020 a joke following Lamar Jackson’s snub. There was some bafflement among supporters on how Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made the list but Jackson did not. A user also claimed that Jackson was the most disrespected QB in the game, claiming that the 23-year-old was one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

#NFL #ProBowl is a Joke.. when 1 of the best players in the world @Lj_era8 can't even get on the squad!! 1 of the 4-5 best at the Qb position and the best dual threat hands down in a long time.. #Transcendent Now Put fn Respect on this man.. — WiseBeyondMyYears (@sports_god1) December 22, 2020

Lamar Jackson may be the most disrespected QB in the game. On pace for 3000 passing yards & 1000 rushing yards, throwing to guys like Willie Snead, still has his team in playoff contention. Loses out on a Pro Bowl spot to a guy on a losing team. — Shaun (@FCSScout) December 22, 2020

Lamar Jackson vs World , how does Watson make the pro bowl but not Lamar ! — DK (@jackson2andrews) December 22, 2020

Lamar Jackson did not seem too bothered with the snub, writing “Truzzzzzz,” congratulating seven of his teammates who made the Pro Bowl. Orlando Brown Jr. (second Pro Bowl), Calais Campbell (sixth Pro Bowl), Morgan Cox (fourth Pro Bowl), Marlon Humphrey (second Pro Bowl), Matthew Judon (second Pro Bowl), Patrick Rickard (second Pro Bowl) and Justin Tucker (fourth Pro Bowl) all made the NFL Pro Bowl roster from the Ravens. Baltimore have seven players in the NFL Pro Bowl roster, tieing with Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks for most players in the Pro Bowl team.

Lamar Jackson stats

The 23-year-old was the unanimous NFL MVP last year and finished the regular season with 43 total touchdowns and a 9.0 passing touchdown percentage. Jackson and the Ravens could not translate their regular season to the postseason and lost out to the Tennessee Titans. In the Pro Bowl last year, the 23-year-old threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and was named the offensive Most Valuable Player. He was the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start a Pro Bowl game.

