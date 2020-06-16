Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tackled Over A Jet Ski During Beach Football Game

Lamar Jackson had a breakthrough season with the Baltimore Ravens last year. Jackson was voted as the 2019 NFL MVP for his impressive displays in the league having won the title ahead of NFL Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Louisville College graduate has been touted as the next big thing to emerge in the NFL and has been tipped to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl sooner rather than later. However, the quarterback recently gave Ravens' fans the shock of their lives as he appeared to injure himself while enjoying some beach football with his friends over the weekend. Here's a look at the Lamar Jackson jet ski video and the Lamar Jackson jet ski accident.

Lamar Jackson casually being tackled over a wave runner 😂



In the above Lamar Jackson jet ski video that was uploaded to Lamar Jackson's official Instagram handle, the talented QB can be seen playing some beach football with his mates. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse after the Ravens star accelerates with the ball in his hand, presumably to effect a touchdown. He sprints towards the edge of the water where a jet ski is seen parked. In his futile attempt to score the touchdown, Lamar Jackson tries to jump over the watersport vehicle but fails to do so. Instead, he trips over the jet ski and falls head-first into the water, all this while running at his usual high pace which left fans concerned.

However, after the Lamar Jackson jet ski video went viral on social media a source told ESPN that the 2019 NFL MVP is fine and did not suffer any major injuries. The Lamar Jackson beach football injury could have been serious but the player was lucky on this occasion. Previously, NFL running back Robert Edwards completely shredded his knee in an infamous game on the beach back at the 1999 NFL Pro Bowl.

