Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ravens Fans React In Dismay

Lamar Jackson COVID news: According to recent reports, numerous Baltimore Ravens players – including Lamar Jackson – tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

This week, a major COVID-19 problem caused the NFL to postpone their highly-anticipated Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers Thanksgiving to Sunday night. The decision was met with disappointment from both fans and players, eager for the showdown. However, with multiple Ravens' players testing positive, the rescheduled game on Sunday (and the Ravens' season) might be in jeopardy. 

Ravens season in jeopardy after Lamar Jackson COVID test?

After multiple positive tests during Thanksgiving night, the Ravens might have to reschedule multiple games. However, a final decision about Sunday's game – which is much less likely – is yet to be made. While a game was still being considered, Lamar Jackson tested positive on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). 

Lamar Jackson COVID test comes back positive: When will Lamar Jackson return?

Lamar Jackson health: Ravens fans react to COVID news

This is the fourth consecutive day of positive tests for the team. On Monday, running backs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive, while outside linebacker Pernell McPhee tested positive a day later. As per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens had 10 positive members by Tuesday – a list which included players, coaches and other staff members. Defensive end Calais Campbell, centre Patrick Mekari and centre Matt Skura were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday. 

In their statement about the matter, the Ravens assured their health and safety was their priority. "We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually," they wrote. Members with COVID will self-quarantine. 

The team last suffered a disappointing 24-30  loss to the Tennesee Titans. The team – who won the AFC last season – has currently fallen to a 6-4 record this season. Apart from the Steelers, the Ravens have games with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars lined up. 

