Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ravens Fans React In Dismay

This week, a major COVID-19 problem caused the NFL to postpone their highly-anticipated Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers Thanksgiving to Sunday night. The decision was met with disappointment from both fans and players, eager for the showdown. However, with multiple Ravens' players testing positive, the rescheduled game on Sunday (and the Ravens' season) might be in jeopardy.

Ravens season in jeopardy after Lamar Jackson COVID test?

Ravens players were told today by their HC John Harbaugh that, for everyone’s safety, they will not be allowed back in the training facility until Monday at the earliest, sources tell ESPN.



Ravens are scheduled to play Steelers on Sunday, so that game doesn’t seem possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

After multiple positive tests during Thanksgiving night, the Ravens might have to reschedule multiple games. However, a final decision about Sunday's game – which is much less likely – is yet to be made. While a game was still being considered, Lamar Jackson tested positive on Thursday night (Friday morning IST).

Lamar Jackson COVID test comes back positive: When will Lamar Jackson return?

Ravens believe Lamar Jackson became infected in Sunday's game vs. Titans and is only now testing positive.



Jackson took snaps from center Patrick Mekari, who tested positive.



Jackson's locker room on game day is close to RBs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram - both tested positive. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 27, 2020

Lamar Jackson health: Ravens fans react to COVID news

This is the fourth consecutive day of positive tests for the team. On Monday, running backs JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive, while outside linebacker Pernell McPhee tested positive a day later. As per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens had 10 positive members by Tuesday – a list which included players, coaches and other staff members. Defensive end Calais Campbell, centre Patrick Mekari and centre Matt Skura were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

In their statement about the matter, the Ravens assured their health and safety was their priority. "We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually," they wrote. Members with COVID will self-quarantine.

The team last suffered a disappointing 24-30 loss to the Tennesee Titans. The team – who won the AFC last season – has currently fallen to a 6-4 record this season. Apart from the Steelers, the Ravens have games with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars lined up.

