Lamar Odom To Fight Jake Paul? Former Lakers Star Wants To Avenge Nate Robinson

In February, reports hinted at a Lamar Odom boxing contract. The former NBA player had been seen training Xavier Biggs. Later, his fight with child pop star Aaron Carter was confirmed. However, as per recent reports, Odom is ready to fight Jake Paul, to avenge Nate Robinson.

Lamar Odom next fight: Is Lamar Odom going to fight Jake Paul and avenge Nate Robinson?

Odom, whose fight with Carter is a few days away, might already be deciding his next rival. According to a TMZ reports. Odom has spoken about avenging Robinson – who was also a part of the Los Angeles Lakers. "After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul. For Nate Robinson!". Paul and Robinson met fought months ago, the former knocking out the NBA player. Since then, Paul has also taken out UFC's Ben Askren in their April fight

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt," Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman said about Carter and Odom's bout while talking to TMZ. While Carter is younger than the 41-year-old retired NBA champion, Odom has a height advantage. Odom is 6'10", while Carter is 6'1".

They also spoke about Odom's training, and how he will fare in the upcoming boxing match. As per Feldman, Odom was training with the same trainer who apparently trains Kevin Hart. The training was 'good', and Feldmand believes the comeback will be phenomenal – which is also the case with Aaron Carter.

I Just found out I will be working @celebrityboxing1 live on Pay Per View as referee for Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter. You can go to @celebrityboxing1 for details pic.twitter.com/qlgn0euu5B — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 13, 2021

Lamar Odom Khloe Kardashian relationship

Odom and Khloe met in 2009, getting married only a month after they met. Odom started featuring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the couple starting their own show called Khloe & Lamar in 2011. While the show went on for a few seasons, the couple was suspected to be unhappy in real life.

Odom cheated on Khloe, which eventually led to their divorce when he went missing for 72 hours in 2013. In 2015, their divorce proceedings were paused after he overdosed in a Nevada brothel. Odom was comatose for months, following which Khloe helped him recover. The divorce was finalised in December 2016.

He recently spoke about the apparent Kardashian curse, which he stated was stupid, and not true. The Kardashian curse is apparently a theory that anyone who has dated a Kardashian or a Jenner sister, faces misfortune later on. "That’s stupidity because everybody goes through s***," he said, adding that if some family is on tape, one will see what is going on, and maybe think how that particular family is crazy.

