Lance Stroll's Pit Stop Turns Into Disaster At 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix; Watch

The F1 2021 season started with a bang as reigning Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix by beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen in what turned out to be a scintillating race. The next race as per the F1 2021 schedule is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Here's a look at a throwback video featuring Lance Stroll's pit stop disaster at the 2020 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll F1 team pit stop disaster

The 2020 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was a surreal race with Lewis Hamilton beating Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas with Daniel Ricciardo finishing in third for Renault. However, things did not go as planned for Lance Stroll F1 team, Racing Point (now Aston Martin F1). Not only did they finish out of the points but Lance Stroll also had a disastrous pit stop as seen in the video below.

The official F1 Instagram handle captioned the post, "Pit stops don’t always go exactly to plan ðŸ˜® Cold brakes caught out Lance Stroll at last season’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix causing this unfortunate collision with one of his pit crew. #ImolaGP ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ #F1 #Formula1." As one can see, the pit crew member had a dramatic collision as he collided with Lance Stroll's car and then tripped as a result of the cable. Fortunately for him, he escaped by only suffering minor injuries.

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule: When is Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

Meanwhile, as per the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule for this year, it is set to take place this weekend from April 16-18. The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix time has been revised to honour the funeral of Prince Philip, who sadly passed away last week. The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor at 3:00 PM BST (4:00 PM local time or 7:30 PM IST).

The whole of Formula 1 wishes to pay tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who dedicated his whole life to Great Britain and served his country with pride and devotion. pic.twitter.com/va7tb2UvKj — F1 Media (@F1Media) April 9, 2021

Because there was a change in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying time on Saturday, it is also required to change the practice session times in order to comply with F1's regulations. However, there will be no change to the race timings on Sunday. The entire Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule is mentioned below. All times are in IST.

Friday, 16 April 2021

Free Practice 1: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Free Practice 2: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, 17 April 2021

Free Practice 3: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Qualifying: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Sunday, 18 April 2021

Race: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM