Lando Norris Bids Daniel Ricciardo Farewell After Shock McLaren F1 Exit: 'What A Ride'

Following the shocking news of Daniel Ricciardo departing McLaren F1 at the end of the season, his teammate Lando Norris bid him an emotional farewell. The star Australian driver and the team are set to split after a buyout negotiated with the 33-year-old for the final year of his contract.

Lando Norris bids Daniel Ricciardo farewell

Taking to his official Twitter handle on August 24, Lando Norris wished Daniel Ricciardo the best for his future and stated how he hopes the two can have a 'mega next few months' for whatever time is left in the Australian's contract. The Brit explained how delighted he has been to work alongside the 33-year-old, stating that the two shared some wonderful moments over the past two years.

What a ride @danielricciardo. From that moment in Monza, to the laughs we've had out of the car, it's been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever’s next I wish you all the best, let's have a mega next few months pic.twitter.com/V0F5oQylpb — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 24, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo set to leave McLaren F1

After it was confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo would be leaving McLaren F1 at the end of the season, the Australian released a statement where he said, "It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] & Andreas [Seidl, Team Principal] we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season."

He added that he has no regrets about his time at McLaren and also stated that he would announce his future plans in due course. "I'll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season," added the Australian.

He ended his comments by thanking the team by stating, "I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off the track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next."