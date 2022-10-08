Lando Norris Expects Penalty For Max Verstappen Over Japanese GP Qualifying Incident

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday stands the chance of claiming the World title after taking the pole during the Japanese GP. The pole was his fifth of the season. However, Verstappen's meeting stewards after the qualifying session have now raced questions about him holding the pole position. Verstappen finished first in qualifying on Saturday with a winning lap time of 1 minute, 29.304 seconds. He was followed by the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

What exactly was the Lando Norris-Max Verstappen incident?

Verstappen can win the title if he wins the race on Sunday with a bonus point for turning the fastest lap. However, Spanish media outlet MARCA reported that Verstappen met the race stewards following an incident with Lando Norris during the final part of qualifying. In the incident, the pair almost ended up crashing into each other on their warm-up laps. According to Sky Sports, Norris attempted to overtake Verstappen but the defending world champion appeared to lose control of the rear of his car. He swerved across the track towards the line forcing Norris to go off the track.

Lando Norris demands action against Max Verstappen

Norris while speaking to Sky Sports F1 said "I mean it was quite clear he tried to do that. There's no rule on what you can do, but doing what he did is something that you cannot do." He further added," People always overtake before the last corner, as much as everyone agrees to it (gentleman's agreement), everyone always does it, so it doesn't matter, he probably would have done the same if he was in my situation, but I wouldn't have swerved at him if I was in his situation."

When Norris was asked if he would have done the same thing that Verstappen did, he replied, "Oh yeah, for sure."

Japanese GP: Verstappen offered a stronger riposte to Lando Norris' comments.

Verstappen offered a stronger riposte to Norris' comment during the press conference despite gesturing an apology on the drivers' in-laps. He said, "We were on our out-lap and we were all lining up to try to create a gap to everyone, and somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane, but I was at the point of acceleration, but I was on very cold tyres so I had a little moment and that's why he had to drive around me."

Verstappen further said, "But if you're just a bit more respectful, then everyone is anyway already lining up. I don't think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so basically by trying to pass me you create that kind of problem."