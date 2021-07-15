Lando Norris 'traumatized' After Watch Stolen Post Euro 2020 Italy Vs England Final Game

English Formula One driver Lando Norris had a terrible outing at the Euro 2020 final as not only did his beloved England team lose the final, but also his watch was stolen after the game. Italy vs England final ended 1-1 at the end of extra time with penalties deciding the final. The Azzuri eventually beat the Three Lions 3-2 on penalties to ensure that England's wait for international success continued. England last tasted success during the 1966 World Cup when they defeated West Germany 4-2.

F1 driver Lando Norris feels traumatized after Euro 2020 mugging

English fans were undoubtedly dejected after their national football side once again failed to win a trophy. However, after the game, the violence that took place was unacceptable with several experts also condemning the mob's actions. Meanwhile, Formula One driver Lando Norris was traumatized after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium as his watch was stolen in a mugging.

According to AP, McLaren said in a statement, "McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken. Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend. As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."

Italy's Euro 2020 final win overshadowed by off-field incidents

Despite the Euro 2020 final being a cliffhanger, the excitement of the contest was overshadowed by off-field incidents that took place after the game. Another incident that made headlines across the world was the alleged racism faced by some of England's players. Since the trio of Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho all missed their penalties, several racist remarks against the three were passed on social media. Several leaders and associations expressed their disappointment over the alleged racism that took place, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.



Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

After England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, Johnson took to social media to applaud the England football team players as "heroes" and condemned the racism against them. "Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves," wrote Johnson on Twitter.