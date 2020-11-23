LAR Vs TAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Live

Quick links:
The Los Angeles Rams (LAR) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TAM) in an exciting NFL Week 11 contest on Monday, November 23. The game between the Rams and the Buccaneers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm ET (Tuesday, 6:45 am IST) at the Raymond James Stadium. Here's a look at our LAR vs TAM Dream11 prediction, LAR vs TAM Dream11 team and top picks for the game.
Sean McVay's LA Rams will have won six games while suffering three defeats in the NFL this season. The NFC West side are currently second in their group and have the best defensive record as well. The Rams' offense is starting to force more and more takeaways and having fewer turnover issues.
Top Rams News: Previews + Predictions for #LAvsTB— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2020
On the other hand, Bruce Arians' Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won seven games and suffered three defeats along the way. The Bucs are currently second in the NFC South standings and hammered the Carolina Panthers in their last game. Although both these teams have strong defenses, our LAR vs TAM match prediction is a win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
