LAR Vs TAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Live

The Los Angeles Rams (LAR) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TAM) in an exciting NFL Week 11 contest on Monday, November 23. The game between the Rams and the Buccaneers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm ET (Tuesday, 6:45 am IST) at the Raymond James Stadium. Here's a look at our LAR vs TAM Dream11 prediction, LAR vs TAM Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

LAR vs TAM match prediction and preview

Sean McVay's LA Rams will have won six games while suffering three defeats in the NFL this season. The NFC West side are currently second in their group and have the best defensive record as well. The Rams' offense is starting to force more and more takeaways and having fewer turnover issues.

Top Rams News: Previews + Predictions for #LAvsTB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2020

On the other hand, Bruce Arians' Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won seven games and suffered three defeats along the way. The Bucs are currently second in the NFC South standings and hammered the Carolina Panthers in their last game. Although both these teams have strong defenses, our LAR vs TAM match prediction is a win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LAR vs TAM playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for the Rams - Josh Love, Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones, Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Gerald Everett, Leonard Floyd, Terrell Burgess.

Predicted starting line-up for the Buccaneers - Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Kenjon Barner, Ronald Jones II, LeSean McCoy, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White.

LAR vs TAM Dream11 team

Quarterback - Tom Brady (SP)

Running back - R. Jones, M. Brown

Wide Reciever - M. Evans, A. Brown, J. Reynolds

Tight End - R. Gronkowski, G. Everett

Defense - J. Pierre Paul, T.Burgess, L.Floyd

LAR vs TAM live: Top picks

Top picks for the Rams - Josh Love, Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones

Top picks for the Buccaneers - Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Kenjon Barner, Ronald Jones II, LeSean McCoy, Antonio Brown

Note - The LAR vs TAM match prediction, LAR vs TAM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAR vs TAM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Rams, Buccaneers Instagram