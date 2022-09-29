'Largest Stadium In World Is Hosting Country's Biggest Event': PM Modi On National Games

As the 36th edition of the National Games officially gets underway on September 29th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to inaugurate the historic competition. He explained how sports are a great unifier and how India had scripted history by hosting the largest sporting event in the country in the biggest stadium in the world.

PM Modi on scripting history at 36th National Games

While inaugurating the 36th National Games, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to be here in this opening ceremony of National Games. I welcome you all. Today we have scripted history! The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population. The atmosphere right now is beyond words. More than 50,000 students have been connected with the National Games."

He then went on to comment upon the National Games anthem and mascot, and their significance by adding, "The National Games anthem is Judega India, Jeetega India. The official mascot of the 36th National Games, Savaj, inspired by the Gir lions, represents the strength, grit and determination of our athletes." He then went on to explain how world-class infrastructure will play a vital role in encouraging athletes and improving the country's performances in global competitions.

As for how the environment pertaining to sports has changed after 2014, he added, "Eight years ago Indians would participate in less than 100 international events. Today they are a part of more than 300 international events representing over 40 sports." As for the country's growing success, he added, "India also delivered one of its finest performances at the Tokyo Olympics."