F1 Stars React To Las Vegas GP: Ricciardo's Retirement U-turn, Hamilton Drops 'party' Hint

Formula 1 on Thursday made the announcement of F1 Las Vegas which took the drivers from various teams by surprise. The Las Vegas GP will take place on a Saturday next November and be one of three races in the United States, joining Miami and Austin. A video was released by Formula 1 social media handle in which drivers speak about Las Vegas GP.

F1 Las Vegas: Drivers react to Las Vegas GP announcement

In the video uploaded on F1 social media, the drivers looked shocked over the confirmed news about Las Vegas GP Arenault driver Esteban Ocon while reacting to the news said, "Hopefully, we can all meet at the casino."

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton while reacting to the Las Vegas GP announcement said, "Knowing that it's a real party city, it's difficult for a racing driver to ... I don't know how we're going to focus that weekend. There's going to be so much going on."

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel said, "I'm sure that some drivers will spend some money in the casinos and hopefully try and gain it back on Sunday."

We surprised our drivers with some news earlier this year...



Do you think they're excited? 😂#F1 #LasVegasGP @Vegas pic.twitter.com/wkgI5FtP7a — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022

Besides the above names, current World Champion Max Verstappen jokingly said that joked that there's going to be so much partying, with some guys might not make it to the race. The Red Bull driver even requested to give a week break after the race to help everyone recover".

Valteri Botta in his hilarious reaction said, "I've been once to Vegas. When I left, I said, 'Never again,' ... but, I'm coming back. Might need to try and behave better than I did last time." McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo after hearing the announcement jokingly said that he was about to retire but will now drop the ides. He said “I was gonna retire, I will not no more,”

About Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas had hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but this will be the first time F1 cars will race on the iconic Las Vegas strip, with the circuit sweeping past famous hotels and casinos.The Las Vegas track features three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section, with the Grand Prix to be run over 50 laps.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in his statement said, "This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip".